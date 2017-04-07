Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Environmental Advisory Committee in McCandless launching initiatives
Tony LaRussa | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The newest group formed to help guide McCandless council's decisions — the Environmental Advisory Committee — plans to launch a pair of initiatives to help residents become better stewards of their community.

Formed in May at the behest of Councilwoman Kim Zachary, this committee reviews environmental issues and will develop and recommend policies and programs to preserve and enhance the quality of life for residents. The seven-member committee has a representative from each of the town's wards. Zachary serves as the group's liaison to council.

“We're starting to stretch our legs a little bit and get some projects going,” Michael Zdinak, the Ward 7 representative told council. “We've been trying to break things down into long and short term projects and looking at how they can make an impact.”

The first short-term effort will be creating an environmental checklist and tips that will be distributed to residents through the town's “McMail” monthly newsletter, and the biannual “Town Crier” newsletter.

“The idea for the checklist is to provide residents with small things they can do in their homes to help the environment,” he said. “It also includes ways they can get together with their neighbors to do projects in their neighborhoods.”

Plans also are in the works to distribute the information to North Allegheny school students.

“We think it's valuable to give something to the kids so they can go home and talk to their parents about coming up with something to work on,” said Jason Singer, the Ward 4 representative.

Zdinak said the committee is still “brainstorming” on how best to gauge if the checklist and tips — and future initiatives — are useful to residents “because we need feedback from the community. Without that, how will we know if we are having an impact?”

Fifth Ward representative Brian Moreth said the committee's first long-range project is creating an inventory of McCandless' public green space, with the goal of creating a map denoting the lands' location.

“Many members of the committee felt there ought to be a better way of identification of green space with McCandless,” he said. “So we'll do that by going through the (town's) comprehensive plan, which contains a lot of that information, as well as talking to town and county staff.”

Moreth said the committee will limit its inventory to green space that is “open to the public and available for passive or active recreational uses,” which includes parks, public gardens, school playgrounds and open space in developed areas.

“Once we establish what (public green space) we have, we can decide what we want to do with it,” Moreth said.

Council redently approved authorizing the environmental committee to proceed with the checklist and green space inventory.

Bill Kirk, who represents Ward 2, said he wanted to get involved in the committee's efforts “as soon as I heard about it.”

“Environmental issues are a huge concern in McCandless,” he said. “People here really care about the land and the water. I think the advisory committee is a great way to help address those things.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.