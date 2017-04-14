NH board awards contract for addition to elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School Board has awarded nearly $2.44 million in contracts for an addition to McIntyre Elementary School in Ross.

The contracts were awarded at the April 6 board meeting contingent upon Ross commissioners approving site plans for the work at their April 17 meeting. School board members voted 6-0 to approve contracts. Board members Thomas Kelly, Kathy Reid and Annette Giovengo Nolish were absent.

Jon Thomas, the district's construction manager for the expansion, said the project complies with township's ordinances and the Ross Planning Commission has recommended its approval to the commissioners.

He said the district has plan to address erosion concerns raised by residents who live near the school along McIntyre Road.

When the school was built in 1965, a 20-foot long, 36-inch diameter storm sewer pipe was installed to divert stormwater runoff from an open stream under the site, Thomas said.

Photographs shot during construction show erosion in the area already existed, said Thomas. But, he added, the residents “have some valid concerns.”

He told the board that over the years, developments surrounding the school — including the Ross Park Mall — have resulted in additional stormwater flowing onto the property and eroding it.

Part of the solution will be to replace the 36-inch storm pipe with a 48-inch line to collect more water.

Thomas said the school district and township engineers also are exploring long-term runoff solutions. One could be reconfiguring the channels that divert water into the mall's retention ponds, which apparently do not collect as much water as they were designed to handle.

“The township wants to ensure that they and the school district are working toward a mutual solution to do whatever they can to mitigate any future erosion,” Thomas said.

If the township approves the site plans, work will begin this spring on an 8,566-square-foot, two-story addition connected to the rear of the building and add eight more classrooms.

Barring delays, the addition will be complete by the start of the school year, according to David Hall, the district's director of finance and operations.

The project contracts went to the following low bidders:

• General construction, $1.68 million, DiMarco Construction, Clairton.

• Plumbing, $153,140, Nexus Construction, Elizabeth.

• Heating and ventilation: $330,200, East West Manufacturing & Supply, Castle Shannon.

• Electric: $268,000, Merit Electrical Group, Oakmont.

District officials launched the expansion project after enrollment at McIntyre exceeded expectations this year.

Instead of the 557 students expected to enroll, 594 children are attending the grade school.

The increase in enrollment came after the school board last spring approved redrawing attendance boundaries, which made more room at McIntyre and Ross elementaries by shifting 85 students to the Highcliff and West View schools.

According to a demographic study conducted as part of last year's redistricting process, enrollment for the district's four elementary schools is projected to increase from 2,389 for the 2017-18 school year to 2,505 by 2024-25, an increase of 4.9 percent.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.