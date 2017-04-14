North Hills, North Allegheny among 11 selected for national music honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following are the school districts in Western Pennsylvania that received the 2017 Best Communities for Music Education award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation:

Two school districts in the north hills have received this year's Best Communities for Music Education honor from a national music foundation.

The North Hills and North Allegheny school districts are two of only 11 in Allegheny County to receive this year's award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

This is the fourth consecutive year North Hills has received the award, which “recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of the curriculum.”

This year's NAMM Foundation award went to 527 of the approximately 14,000 school districts in the United States.

“It is an honor to be one of the 527 districts nationwide selected, and this recognition is a testament to the incredible educators and talented students who instruct and learn in North Hills School District's valued music education program,” said Patrick J. Mannarino, North Hills School District's superintendent.

In the North Hills district, 80 percent of the students took part in a music class or related activity during the 2016-17 school year, according to school officials.

This is the 11th consecutive year North Allegheny has received the award, which was created in 1999.

“We recognize the profound impact that arts education has on our students,” said North Allegheny Superintendent Robert Scherrer. “Receiving the Best Communities for Music Education designation for 11 straight years is a testament to the teachers in our music department and their inspiring dedication to providing our students with top-notch music education.”

To be considered for the award, educators are required to provide detailed information about funding, graduation requirements, participation in music classes, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

Responses are verified with school officials and reviewed by The Institute for Educational Research and Public Service of Lawrence, Kansas, which is an affiliate of the University of Kansas.

