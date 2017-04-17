Richland resident to challenge incumbent for supervisor post

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Richland residents will see no races for township supervisor on the May 16 ballot, but will in one district in the fall general election.

Rachel Nolan of Gibsonia is the lone Democrat running in the primary in District 2. She is seeking to challenge incumbent Supervisor John Marshall, a Valencia resident running unopposed on the Republican side for a third four-year term.

Marshall, 57, has represented District 2 since 2009. Marshall is the vice president of the North Hills Council of Governments and also serves on the board of the Northern Regional Police Department.

This is Nolan's first time running for supervisor.

“I decided that I couldn't just sit on the sidelines anymore,” Nolan, 35, said. “If I wanted to see any kind of change or progress, I needed to get involved.”

Nolan is a product manager at Philips Respironics in Monroeville.

Marshall has lived in Richland most of his life and his catering business is in the township. He said his Richland roots play a major role in serving as a supervisor.

“I grew up in Wexford as a youngster,” he said. “I have a lot of history here in Richland, so I want to help the community that's helped me.”

In Richland District 4, incumbent Supervisor Barton Miller, 53, is unopposed for re-election. The Republican from Gibsonia has served on the board since 2009.

Ashley Murray is a freelance writer.