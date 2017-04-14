Franklin Park Council president will see challenger in primary race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The only contested race in Franklin Park for the May 16 primary pits the incumbent council president against a challenger seeking ‘political office for the first time.

Because there are no Democrats seeking party nominations in the Ward 2, the winner of the Republican primary — Councilwoman Jane Hopey or challenger Satish Jindel — will be assured victory in the fall barring a successful write-in campaign.

Jindel said he is not seeking a seat on council based on Hopey's performance, rather, it's his desire to use the his skills to improveme the community.

“I'm not running because I feel there is status associated with being on council or because I think Jane (Hopey) hasn't been a good council person,” Jindel said. “I'm doing this because there are some things I am very passionate about and want to accomplish.”

At the top of Jindel's list is the need to address the gridlock that occurs at the Franklin Park exit from Interstate 79, where vehicles regularly line up along the highway well before the ramp.

“There's a lot of residential construction going and the borough is growing rapidly, which is making the problem on the ramp worse,” Jindel. “I want to use my broad experience to help address this.”

Jindel's company, the SJ Consulting Group Inc., provides consulting to the transportation and logistics industries. He holds a trio of master's degrees in business administration, city/transportation planning and architecture.

“I can assure you that if I'm elected, within two years we will be undertaking a project to help relieve the congestion,” he said, noting that his work in the public sector has provided him with the understanding and contacts at the state level needed to help address the problem.

Jindel said while he has no desire to see extensive commercial development occur in the borough, he would like to find ways to make it easier for retailers to set up shop.

“Right now people have to drive several miles to shop,” he said. “Through zoning, we might be able to develop a business district in the borough.”

Hopey, who is seeking a fourth term on council, said her dozen years of service have provided her with the skills needed to continue making improvements in the borough.

“My years of experience and knowledge as a member of council are an asset to the residents,” she wrote in an email. “We have a very low tax rate and a high level of services; a professional police force, a productive public works department, an exemplary recreation and parks department and a professional administrative staff to assist our residents. My goal will be to build on these strengths and improve any area that is not up to these standards.”

Hopey said in recent years the borough has worked to address recreational needs by turning Old Orchard Park into a neighborhood recreational facility and partnered with the Allegheny Land Trust to buy 190 acres next to Linbrook Park, creating one of the largest public green spaces in Allegheny County. Also, the borough is making significant improvements to the Clover Hill Golf Course, she said.

One of Hopey's proudest accomplishments on council has been supporting the volunteer fire department's efforts to build a new station, which currently is under construction, she said.

Hopey said the borough has begun working with surrounding communities to improve safety at the I-79 Interchange by upgrading traffic signals with battery back-up system that activates during power outages. Plans also call for installing security cameras with license plate recognition capabilities later this year.

She noted that Franklin Park has the county's third lowest property tax rate and has updated its municipal codes to improve commercial and residential development.

Franklin Park, with a population of about 15,000, is growing at a rate of between 200 and 250 people a year.It is separated into three wards, with two council members representing each of them.

Ward 1 incumbent Councilman James Hogg is unopposed in the Republican primary. There are no Democrats running.

Ward 3 Councilman Thomas Schwartzmier, also a Republican, is unopposed in the primary and there are no Democrats seeking party's nomination.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.