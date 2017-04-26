Grammar issues punctuated by texting shortcuts

All kids know that this symbol ;) — a winky face — is used to convey a friendly message and it's texted about a billion times a day. But did you know that way back in ancient times, part of it was a semicolon and it was actually used to separate complete sentences? I'm serious, it actually had another use. Can you believe that?

Rapidly our culture is using tools that were meant for clear grammar in new ways, forgetting about the intended uses.

For some time now, instead of telling somebody that they are having a bad day, people have been sending the frowny face :(

For somebody happy, this :)

If they are going to the orthodontist to get those buckteeth fixed, they might send this :-B

If somebody got dumped, they might even send the broken heart symbol </3

But soon that was even too much work, so we came up with the emoji. Now, with one touch of a button, you can convey your message with one little picture. Now that's progress. Has anybody ever thought of anything quite so clever in the history of clever things? Yes. They're called hieroglyphics and were a primitive way of depicting life in ancient times. After all these years and all these advancements in our society, are we really moving back to pictures for our language?

In 10,000 years or so, I shudder to think that the works of William Shakespeare or Mark Twain will not be the lasting legacy of humans, but instead, some archeologist will come across our language of smiley, winky, angry, sad faces and think — these people were a society of morons.

With punctuation now being cannibalized to be used for shortcuts, the language is clearly suffering. But more importantly, it's putting lives at risk!

When a kid writes this in school, “Let's eat Grandma,” a chilling message is being sent. As an educator, the teacher's responses are limited to either, “learn to punctuate” or “get the school counselor immediately.” Because the phrase “Let's eat, Grandma” takes on a totally different meaning when using a comma correctly.

“Woman finds inspiration in cooking her family and her dog.” Two commas would have changed this sentence dramatically.

Too much punctuation causes a whole different problem. A panda eats, shoots, and leaves. This sounds like big news to see a black and white bear rolling through town, eating a cheeseburger and then shooting up the place straight-up gangsta style. Don't turn this fuzzy critter into a felon because you don't know how to use commas. If written correctly, “a panda eats shoots and leaves” sounds downright adorable.

This actual sign exists: “Hunters please use caution when hunting pedestrians on trail.” Clearly, pedestrians are not to be hunted and appropriate punctuation would show that. “Hunters! Please use caution when hunting, pedestrians on trail.”

Hopefully I have been able to share the sheer importance of not allowing proper punctuation to become lost in a blizzard cutesy text shortcuts. It's a life and death matter.

So to the kids out there, I will leave you with this: Practice safe text, punctuate properly. ;)

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.