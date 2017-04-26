Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Grammar issues punctuated by texting shortcuts
Dave McElhinny | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

All kids know that this symbol ;) — a winky face — is used to convey a friendly message and it's texted about a billion times a day. But did you know that way back in ancient times, part of it was a semicolon and it was actually used to separate complete sentences? I'm serious, it actually had another use. Can you believe that?

Rapidly our culture is using tools that were meant for clear grammar in new ways, forgetting about the intended uses.

For some time now, instead of telling somebody that they are having a bad day, people have been sending the frowny face :(

For somebody happy, this :)

If they are going to the orthodontist to get those buckteeth fixed, they might send this :-B

If somebody got dumped, they might even send the broken heart symbol </3

But soon that was even too much work, so we came up with the emoji. Now, with one touch of a button, you can convey your message with one little picture. Now that's progress. Has anybody ever thought of anything quite so clever in the history of clever things? Yes. They're called hieroglyphics and were a primitive way of depicting life in ancient times. After all these years and all these advancements in our society, are we really moving back to pictures for our language?

In 10,000 years or so, I shudder to think that the works of William Shakespeare or Mark Twain will not be the lasting legacy of humans, but instead, some archeologist will come across our language of smiley, winky, angry, sad faces and think — these people were a society of morons.

With punctuation now being cannibalized to be used for shortcuts, the language is clearly suffering. But more importantly, it's putting lives at risk!

When a kid writes this in school, “Let's eat Grandma,” a chilling message is being sent. As an educator, the teacher's responses are limited to either, “learn to punctuate” or “get the school counselor immediately.” Because the phrase “Let's eat, Grandma” takes on a totally different meaning when using a comma correctly.

“Woman finds inspiration in cooking her family and her dog.” Two commas would have changed this sentence dramatically.

Too much punctuation causes a whole different problem. A panda eats, shoots, and leaves. This sounds like big news to see a black and white bear rolling through town, eating a cheeseburger and then shooting up the place straight-up gangsta style. Don't turn this fuzzy critter into a felon because you don't know how to use commas. If written correctly, “a panda eats shoots and leaves” sounds downright adorable.

This actual sign exists: “Hunters please use caution when hunting pedestrians on trail.” Clearly, pedestrians are not to be hunted and appropriate punctuation would show that. “Hunters! Please use caution when hunting, pedestrians on trail.”

Hopefully I have been able to share the sheer importance of not allowing proper punctuation to become lost in a blizzard cutesy text shortcuts. It's a life and death matter.

So to the kids out there, I will leave you with this: Practice safe text, punctuate properly. ;)

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.