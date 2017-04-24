Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland invites community to red carpet Prom Walk

Ashley Murray | Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

The Pine-Richland community can catch a glimpse of the stars this May — the stars of its high school.

Juniors and seniors will be walking the red carpet on May 13 at the school's Prom Walk, themed “Old Hollywood” this year.

“The students will be announced couple by couple,” said Yvonne Balouris, who co-chairs the Prom Walk committee, along with parent Christine Krill, for the Pine-Richland parent organization. “It's like a fashion show so everyone can see the kids.”

Family and friends are invited to the walk, which begins at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Students will walk across the stage, stop for a photo opportunity at a balloon arch and then walk down the center aisle.

“It's a way of bringing the community together,” Balouris said. “You don't have to have a child [going to prom] to come see it.”

After the students walk across the stage, they'll be ushered to buses that will transport them to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh for their Hollywood-themed prom. The evening includes dinner, dancing and photo booths.

“I feel like it's the first time in high school where they get to be real grownups,” said Jessica Holmgren, who is in her third year as the P-R prom coordinator. “They're dressed up in their ball gowns and tuxes. It's a very elegant evening that they only get to experience once or twice in high school. And it's especially nice for parents of seniors, getting to see their kids dressed up for the last time before they leave for college.”

Holmgren said the senior class voted on the “Old Hollywood” theme. Last year's theme was “Drops of Jupiter,” named after the song by the band Train.

So far, 500 students have purchased prom tickets, and 30 couples have registered for the Prom Walk. Holmgren said more couples usually register once the prom court is announced.

Organizers are asking for a $5 donation per person for Prom Walk. The donations help to offset the cost of prom this year and next year.

According to the school's website, Prom Walk tickets can be ordered along with prom tickets. Checks should be made payable to Pine-Richland High School Prom.

Balouris said Walk tickets also will be available at the door. For questions, call Balouris at 724-316-2847.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

