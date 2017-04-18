Pine-Richland open house celebrates new cafeteria offerings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parents should arrive hungry Thursday evening for the Pine-Richland School District Food Service Open House. The cafeteria will be serving up new dishes that students will soon eat daily.

“This is an opportunity for Pine-Richland families to see and taste some of the menu changes that we are going to be implementing for next year,” said Diane Bucknum, general manager of P-R's Sodexo Food Service department. The school district contracts its food service with Sodexo USA, a facilities management company.

The open house is on April 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eden Hall Upper Elementary School cafeteria. Food samples and information about the new meal plans will be available.

“The changes that we're going to focus on are additional scratch-cook items, additional protein sources, and adding more fresh produce,” Bucknum said. “These are items we already put on our menu, but we're looking to expand the menu more often.”

New dishes will include scratch-cooked macaroni-and-cheese, black bean quesadillas with yogurt-based dipping sauce and French bread pizza with fresh vegetable toppings. While the changes are district wide, students in grades seven through 12 can expect new made-to-order pasta stations as well.

“We'll have proteins and fresh veggies to choose from,” Bucknum said. “And we're actually going to cook it right in front of them. They get to pick, they don't just have to have red sauce with their pasta.”

Sodexo already implemented some changes — including 100 percent beef burgers — this year.

The open house also will give parents an opportunity to experiment with an interactive school-lunch menu at several computer stations. The menu — also available as a mobile app — will display photos of food items, ingredients lists, and nutritional and allergen information. It will integrate with the SchoolCafe online payment system.

In addition to the new menu, parents can learn about new meal plan options, including DAILY and RAM meals. RAM meals will cost 75 cents more. There will be no changes in cost for students who receive reduced or free lunch benefits.

Dana Kirk, the district's Director of Financial and Operational Services, said the plan is “also part of the district's strategic plan of collaborating and strengthening our workforce groups.”

According to its website, Sodexo's North American arm manages 2,800 facilities, serves 15 million customers daily, employs 133,000, and earns $9.5 billion in revenue.

“Sodexo has been a long standing partner of the Pine-Richland School District and is committed to providing quality products and services for our students,” Kirk said.

Parents can register for the open house at www.pinerichland.org.