Contested races in Pine-Richland School Board's Region 1, 3

Voters in Pine and Richland townships will see contested races in both Region 1 and 3 for school board on the ballot next month.

• In Region 1, two candidates — Ben Campbell, 37, of Wexford, and Ryan Colombo, 35, of Gibsonia — are challenging incumbent Therese Dawson, who's seeking re-election, for her Region 1 seat. Region 1 encompasses Pine's voting districts 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

Dawson, 54, of Wexford, is hoping to win a third term.

“After this many years I have an investment in the community,” said Dawson, whose three daughters have attended Pine-Richland. “I enjoy the service. I'm a proponent of strong education for young people, and I'm also for supporting families in navigating the public school. It's gotten more complex over the years.”

Dawson — a nurse of more than 30 years — said she's especially proud of the district's science and technology curriculum, and of seeing Eden Hall “grow into a vibrant learning environment.”

Although her opponents have cross-filed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, Dawson will appear only on the GOP side. She said “represents everybody and always has.”

Campbell graduated from the district in 1998 and said he moved back from Fox Chapel so his two daughters could attend Pine-Richland. Campbell has had a career in laser engineering and is an engineering professor at Robert Morris University. He said he regularly is a guest speaker at Pine-Richland on science and technology careers.

“Pine-Richland has a tradition of excellence, and I want to uphold that,” Campbell said. “I want to continue to see the focus on curriculum, and I think there's a lot we can do to develop teachers' skills.”

Campbell has served on the board for the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Sciences for seven years. Pittsburgh Magazine named Campbell to its “40 under 40” list in 2013.

Colombo also is challenging Dawson and has received the Pine Republican Committee's endorsement.

An attorney, Colombo has practiced labor and employment law for a decade and currently serves as a senior attorney for FedEx Ground in Moon. The University of Pittsburgh law graduate also said he volunteers as a legal advocate for people with disabilities, veterans and individuals seeking protection from abuse.

“We need some fresh, forward-looking individuals who can take a pro-student, pro-teacher, pro-academic-achievement stance while maintaining fiscal conservatism,” Colombo said. “The millage rate for Pine-Richland is higher than North Allegheny, Hampton and Fox Chapel, which are all high-achieving schools. We need to make sure every dollar we spend is being spent appropriately.”

• In Region 3 — encompassing Richland Township's voting districts 1 through 5 — three candidates are challenging two incumbents.

Incumbent Holly Johnston is seeking re-election as an independent in the fall general election. Since she is running as an independent, she is not on the ballot for the primary. Johnston, a former marketing professional with a degree from La Roche College, has served on the school board since 2013 and is a member of the school's parent-teacher organization.

Steven Stegman, who is serving a special two-year term on the board, is hoping to keep his seat. The 52-year-old engineering manager for Philips Electronics is registered on the Republican ballot.

“I don't feel I would represent the liberal platform very effectively,” Stegman said. “And I would question any candidate that would put themselves on both [ballots].”

Stegman, who has children in the school district, said if elected, he “wants to ensure that Pine-Richland continues to improve academics and that it's done with fiscal responsibility.”

Gibsonia residents Robert Pavlecic, 60; Carla Meyer, 42; and Jagriti Dashora, 41, are all registered on both parties' ballots.

Dashora, an Oklahoma State University-educated civil engineer, said if elected her focus would be on mapping long-term vision for helping all children reach their full potential. Dashora said she has since stopped her career to stay at home with her son, who attends Pine-Richland.

“The emphasis should be on education and learning,” Dashora said. “We should not lose that vision no matter what short term issues arise. Pittsburgh is rising as a technology center. We need to train students to be able to contribute and compete nationally.”

Pavlecic, a behavioral health professional of 30 years, said his daughter and son have received quality educations from the Pine-Richland School District.

“The community's been very good to us,” Pavlecic said. “I want to give back.”

However, he said, he was “embarrassed” by the school board's 5-4 vote in September requiring transgender students to use the bathroom matching their biological sex. (A U.S. District Judge has since overturned the policy.)

“The fact that they didn't allow them to use the bathroom that they wanted, that they related to, I don't really agree with that,” Pavlecic said.

This is Pavlecic's first run for school board; he ran for Richland Township supervisor in 2013 and lost.

Meyer, an education professor at Duquesne University, is also hoping for a seat on the board in Region 3. Meyer, who has a Ph.D. in literacy education from the University of Delaware, said that she wants to be able to share what she's learned during her 20-year career as a teacher and now as a teacher instructor.

“I think it's really important that someone with an educational background and knowledge of child development is on the board,” Meyer said.

Meyer has two children in the Pine-Richland School District.

Races are uncontested in Region 2, which covers Pine's voting districts 2, 3, and 6, and Richland's voting districts 6 through 8. School board president Jeff Banyas and treasurer Dennis Sundo will not seek re-election. Christine Misback, of Gibsonia, is registered on both the Democrat and Republican ballots. Matthew Moye, of Gibsonia, is registered on the Republican ballot.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.