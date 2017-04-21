Contest being launched to name new park in Ross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Let the naming begin.

Ross commissioner's “Name That Park” contest for the new trail park along Cemetery Lane will get underway May 15, with the township accepting entries through June 15.

In addition to the honor of naming a park, the contest winner will receive a gift basket valued at $100.

Suggested names must:

• Not duplicate any part of the name of another park in Ross

• Have no more than three words excluding the word “park”

• Not be vulgar or suggestive

Submissions also must include a date and the entrants name, address, telephone and email. Historical and background information also may be included.

Entry forms already are available at the Ross municipal building and will be placed on the township website before May 1.

Township officials launched the contest to avoid incorporating the word “cemetery” in the park name. There are three cemeteries along the road.

The commissioners still hope to incorporate a sponsor's name into the park, selling partial naming rights for revenue for maintenance and improvements.

Commissioner Steve Korbel said an example of this Cranberry Township's “Dick's Sporting Goods Sportsplex at Graham Park.” The retailer paid Cranberry more than $100,000 for a 10-year sponsorship.

The trail park will not have traditional amenities such as playground equipment or picnic shelters. Volunteers have started construction on the two-mile-long network of trails.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.