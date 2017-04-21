Ross commissioners approve sidewalk ordinance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• For any new developments or redevelopment where sidewalks exist on adjacent properties

• In all new subdivisions of five or more homes

For much of the past two years, developers in Ross have been asked to install sidewalks as part of their projects or pay into a township fund when sidewalks aren't feasible.

It's no longer a request — Putting in sidewalks or paying into the fund is now law.

After a 45-day review by Allegheny County, Ross commissioners last week unanimously approved an ordinance outlining where and when sidewalks must be built and the conditions developers must meet to get a waiver.

“While it will take a while for us to see the full benefits of this requirement, we are heading down the right path,” said Commission President Jeremy Shaffer, who proposed the measure. “Study after study has shown that millennials and older people want to live in walkable communities. We believe that for minimal cost, adding sidewalks to developments can help make Ross a more attractive place for people to live and shop.”

Shaffer noted that the McCandless Crossing and Southside Works are “mixed use” development, blending commercial, residential and cultural elements in a single projects that contains pedestrian connections.

To promote such projects, Ross and the North Hills School District recently approved a tax break for the developer of The Block Northway, a mixed-use complex on the former Northway Elementary School site off Browns Lane.

The complex behind the mall will consist of a pair of apartment buildings and additional retail and office space.

Another proposed Ross ordinance allow developers to build mixed-use projects in commercial areas where residential units are not a permitted use.

When mandatory sidewalks were first proposed, many business owners felt the measure might be too onerous.

But a series of meetings with local business leaders — and refinement of the details — erased much of the concern, according to Craig Linner, president of the Ross Businesses and Economic Development group.

Once business owners understood the proposal, Linner said, they realized the benefits of supporting the township's long-range economic strategy, which includes a walkable commercial district.

Commissioner Steve Korbel said the new ordinance has a limited scope.

“It does not require anybody to put a sidewalk in front of their home,” he said. “It's for new developments or redevelopments.”

Developments along a state or county road must get approval for the sidewalk from the agency, according to the ordinance. If the state or county rejects the sidewalk, the developer can apply to the township for a waiver and make a payment in lieu of construction.

The fee in lieu will be based on the estimated cost to install a sidewalk.

Money collected from waiver fees will go to a separate account for use by the township to construct sidewalks, trails, pedestrian access, recreational facilities and other related municipal purposes, according to the ordinance.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.