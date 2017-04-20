Ross officials green-light plans to build addition onto McIntyre Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School District has the go-ahead from Ross officials to build an addition onto McIntyre Elementary School to address overcrowding.

Township commissioners last week voted unanimously to approve site plans for the $2.4 million project to build a two-story, eight classroom addition onto the rear of the building.

A pair of play areas also will be built on the site as part of the project. Students currently use the parking lot for outdoor activities.

District officials launched the expansion project after enrollment at McIntyre exceeded expectations this year — instead of the 557 students expected to enroll, 594 children are attending the grade school.

Enrollment for the district's four elementary schools is projected to grow from 2,389 for the 2017-18 school year to 2,505 by 2024-25, an increase of 4.9 percent, according to a demographic study conducted on behalf of the school district.

The school board awarded contracts for the work on April 6 contingent upon Ross approving the site plans.

David Hall, the school district's director of finance and operations, said construction is expected to begin immediately so the project can be completed in time for the start of the 2017-18 school year.

While plans for the expansion already meet the township's ordinances, the district has agreed to perform work to begin addressing erosion concerns raised by residents who live near the school along McIntyre Road.

Initial plans for curbing erosion call for replacing a 20-foot long, 36-inch diameter storm sewer pipe that was installed under the site when the school was built in 1965 with a 48-inch pipe that will help reduce the velocity of water, according to Jon Thomas, the district's construction manager for the project.

Civil Engineer Lauren Parker told the board that by increasing the size of the storm water pipe “water won't come out of the top of this manhole and cause erosion down the hill.”

To control storm water created by the school addition and hard surface playground, an “infiltration bed” made of gravel will be installed under the area to capture and slowly disburse rain water, Parker said.

Thomas said nearby development that has occurred since the school was built — including the Ross Park Mall — has contributed to storm water problems. One of the primary contributors to runoff and erosion is the addition of roofs and surface parking from large-scale commercial and residential developments.

Among the long-range plans being explored to deal with the problem is to adjust the contours of the land surrounding the mall to divert more water into natural detention ponds before it gets to the school property and nearby homes, he said.

But the cost of such projects — and who will be responsible for footing the bill — has not yet been worked out.

While commissioners seemed satisfied that the school district intends to work with the township to deal with the erosion problem, several board members said they wanted a commitment from school officials that they will follow through with long-range solutions.

“I feel like I'm hearing a commitment by the school district to participate,” said Commissioner Steve Korbel. “Can we get a commitment that you will materially participate?”

Thomas said while a majority of the board must agree to pay for any fixes, he said the district “wants to do something” to address the problem. He noted that district officials have already directed him to come up with a price for his suggestion that underground tanks be installed on the site to hold storm water so it can slowly disburse into the surrounding soil.

School Director Mike Yeomans, who attended last week's commissioners meeting, said while the board has not yet held detailed discussions about long-range solutions for the erosion problem, “we want do whatever we can within reason to be a good neighbor.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.