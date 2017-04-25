'Aida' being performed at Kean Theatre in Richland

Cost: Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at ParagonStudios.org , or by calling the studio at 412-367-1121. Remaining tickets will be available at the door.

Paragon Studios in McCandless has done a lot of shows in the past 12 years, but the one it will put on May 5 and 6 in the Kean Theatre in Richland may be its favorite.

The musical “Aida” is about a star-crossed love affair between a captured princess of Nubia and the Egyptian captain who made slaves of her people. Based on the Giuseppe Verdi opera of the same name, it features music by Elton John and ran on Broadway in the early 2000s.

“We've done modern shows. classics and off-the-wall shows, (but) “Aida” is one of the first rock musicals we've done and we are having so much fun,” Paragon founder and director Deborah Loffredi Metzger said, adding the choreography has been unique. “Some songs really call for an Egyptian style, as we think of it now, while others are straight up pop-style dance.

“Cast members of all different ages are having a blast with it.”

Bethany Tonarelli, 18, of Ross will play the title character and is one of 56 people in the show.

“(Aida) is such a strong and powerful person who won't let being enslaved get in her way,” said Tonarelli, a North Hills senior who plans to study Theatre Arts: Performance and Practices, at Point Park University. “It comes naturally for me to play wacky and funny character roles, but Aida is very different.

“I feel it will be a challenge, much like Laurey from (the show) “Oklahoma!” was for me two years ago.”

Adam Speers, 21, of Hopewell, Beaver County, said playing Radames, the captain, has been challenging as well.

“Something that I have really enjoyed about this role is that as an actor and singer, it has really pushed me in both aspects, and has helped me stretch my range as an actor/singer,” he said.

“The show is great in (its) story telling,” said Nick Page, 17, of West View, who plays the servant, Mereb. “It doesn't (rely) on any flashy dance numbers, (but) solely on emotional appeal. This show is vastly different from shows I've typically been involved in.

“This is the first time I'll be singing any solo songs. It's been a whole new experience for me because I've had the opportunity to work with some great people I've never worked with before.”

Paragon has presented 23 shows since 2005. Its last show, “Pippin,” was put on by the studio's adult division last fall.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributor.