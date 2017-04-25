Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Volunteers sought for Crouse Ravine Cleanup

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

The Pine Creek Land Conservation Trust is looking for volunteer workers for the annual Crouse Ravine Cleanup on Saturday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. The work will include pulling invasive plants such as garlic mustard and picking up litter.

Meet at the entrance to the preserve, which is behind the StakShak, former Tuscan Inn, on Wildwood Road. Volunteers also may enjoy a guided walk to see the spring wildflowers and the remains of the historic buildings and railway that were once part of the valley.

A grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection provided for the design of a natural stream remediation plan to restore the eroding stream banks. Next summer, the actual work will be accomplished with an additional grant. This summer, funds from a RAD grant will be used to improve and connect the trails through the valley. A bridge over a bog area will be replaced to protect both hikers and plants.

Volunteers may just show up on May 13 or register and ask for information by emailing pclctrust@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.