Volunteers sought for Crouse Ravine Cleanup
The Pine Creek Land Conservation Trust is looking for volunteer workers for the annual Crouse Ravine Cleanup on Saturday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. The work will include pulling invasive plants such as garlic mustard and picking up litter.
Meet at the entrance to the preserve, which is behind the StakShak, former Tuscan Inn, on Wildwood Road. Volunteers also may enjoy a guided walk to see the spring wildflowers and the remains of the historic buildings and railway that were once part of the valley.
A grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection provided for the design of a natural stream remediation plan to restore the eroding stream banks. Next summer, the actual work will be accomplished with an additional grant. This summer, funds from a RAD grant will be used to improve and connect the trails through the valley. A bridge over a bog area will be replaced to protect both hikers and plants.
Volunteers may just show up on May 13 or register and ask for information by emailing pclctrust@gmail.com.