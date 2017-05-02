Primary race for commissioner in Ross is heating up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To determine the Ross ward in which you live, see the township map at: http://bit.ly/2q3RWDj

When voters in Ross last went to the polls for a municipal election in 2015, they replaced a third of the township's nine-member board of commissioners.

There's a full slate of challengers running this year, looking to better that number by one.

Ross Democrats voting in the May 16 primary will have to decide whether incumbent Ward 4 and 6 commissioners — or their in-party challengers — are best suited to run in the fall against a pair of uncontested Republicans.

In Ward 8, Democrats will decide between two candidates seeking their party's nomination to run against the incumbent GOP commissioner, who is unopposed in the primary.

Commissioner Lana Mazur, who is completing her third, four-year term, is facing Joseph M. Laslavic for the Democratic nomination to run for the Ward 4 seat.

The winner of that race will face uncontested GOP candidate Casey O'Donnell in the FALL.

Ward 6 Commissioner David Mikec, the board's vice chair who is seeking a fifth term, is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Jason Pirring.

The Mikec-Pirring winner will run against uncontested Republican Matthew Edlinger in November.

The Democratic winner in Ward 8 — Robert Kunkle or Joseph Lockwood III — will face incumbent GOP Commissioner President Jeremy Shaffer, who is completing his first term and is uncontested.

Ward 2 Commissioner Steven Korbel, a Democrat completing his first term, also is unchallenged for his party's nomination. Korbel will face a fall challenge from Republican James Knox, who is uncontested.

Ward 4

Mazur said voters considering her re-election can see the results of her nearly 12 years on the board throughout Ross.

“I've always felt the community needs to offer activities for families,” said Mazur. “When I started on the board, Ross didn't have a recreation department. There was no (July 4th) parade, no fishing tournament and no Easter egg hunt. Now we have activities every day in our community center, and we've added a community garden and starting to really focus on improving our parks.”

Laslavic, who is challenging Mazur in the primary said his two young daughters “are the reason I'm running for office.

“I want to get involved in making the community where I live the best it can possibly be for myself and my neighbors,” he said. “I want to make Ross a community where my kids feel safe, welcome and cared for.”

Laslavic, a teacher in the Shaler Area School District, said he has been campaigning door-to-door to learn what residents want from their local government and would continue to seek guidance from his neighbors if elected.

Ward 6

Micek said he is seeking a fifth term so he can continu to improve the quality of life for township residents.

One of the most important changes during his tenure was the restructuring of how township roads are paved.

“Before I joined the board, the paving budget was simply divided up among the nine commissioners,” Micek said. “Instead of fixing the worst roads first, we paved whatever streets the commissioners decided.”

Streets are now graded to determine their condition, so improvements focus on those most in need of attention, he said. Mikec also has pushed for Ross to move away from political patronage hiring and selecting the best qualified applicants.

“Now we interview and test applicants so we're filling positions with the best candidates,” he said.

Jason Pirring, who hopes to defeat Mikec in the primary and be elected in the fall, said although his decisions will affect the entire township, his focus will be on the needs of the 6th Ward.

“We're like the forgotten ward,” he said. “I want to move in a new direction and focus on making sure that when things such as improving parks are being discussed, that there's someone fighting for the parks in our neighborhood. My focus is not be on the status quo. I've been communicating with residents so their ideas have become my ideas.”

Pirring said while it is important for Ross officials to make sure that the township has a healthy business community, it's easy to forget about the needs of smaller, family-owned establishments.

He said his work as a union representative in his school district has equipped him with the negotiating skills to “work well with people.”

Ward 8

Kunkle, a retired certified public accountant, said he is running to “make a difference, make a contribution” to the community.

Among the issues he wants to address is improving the smaller parks in township, set aside park space where dogs can be walked and protect against the negative affects of development.

“Each of the wards have their own park, but they are fraught with issues,” Kunkle said, noting that much of township's efforts have been to improve the larger so-called community parks.

Kunkle said Ross' proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh makes it “very desirable,” but a cautious approach must be taken to make sure it remains attractive.

Lockwood, challenging Kunkle for the Democratic nod, said the fact that he has only lived in the Pittsburgh area for 4 1⁄ 2 years gives him a unique perspective.

“I don't really know how things have been done here for the past 50 years,” he said. “But I think that gives me the opportunity to look at things from a fresh perspective.”

Lockwood said he considers serving as a commissioner “an opportunity to give back to my community to help make it a place where people are happy and proud of where they live.”

While Lockwood the township must work to attract business, he does not support doing so with “corporate welfare” — a reference to the board's recent decision to provide tax breaks and financing assistance for The Block Northway mall redevelopment.

“Whether it's how much we spend on solicitor (legal) fees or how the parks and roads are maintained, I'm able to take a common sense approach to where our money is going, whether we can save through efficiencies.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.