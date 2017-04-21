Ross officials award contract for new township website

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross commissioners all but cheered when they recently awarded a contract to replace the township's website with one created by a company specializing in buildin user-friendly, interactive municipal sites.

Kansas-based CivicPlus also will create a system that integrates the township's social media pages. Residents will be ablr to receive notifications from various departments and select when and how they receive the information, said Doug Sample, township manager.

It will include an emergency notification system to alert residents to road closures, water line breaks, etc. affecting traffic and provide detours and other information.

A separate alert system will provide notifications on mobile devices to anyone in the Ross area if a serious public safety event occurs.

“It's the Cadillac of websites,” said Sample, who emitted a “hallelujah” following the vote. “We talked to Shaler, Cranberry and Mt. Lebanon, which have the sites, and they all rave about it.”

While board members were reluctant to criticize the current website, they have frequently acknowledged that by most standards, it is below par.

“In the past few years we've taken a positive step to get our website where it is,” said Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer. “We're going to take a big step to take it to the next level.”

Commissioner Lana Mazer said replacing the township's website with an interactive system that improves two-way communication with residents “is one of the most important things in the township.”

Among the key features of the new system, which will cost about $61,000 for development and $23,300 a year in maintenance fees, is the ability for residents to easily file forms and communicate with the township online. The price includes training for township staff and regular updates for the system.

Full implementation is expected to take six to eight months.

Once it is up and running, the website will allow residents to notify the township by computer or mobile device about things such as potholes, which will automatically generate a work order. When the job is completed, the residents will receive a notice back informing them.

Another system component will permit online registration and payment for recreation programs and picnic groves, then a return notification that the transaction is completed.

Posting a calendar online with available dates for picnic grove rentals should be particularly helpful to residents, said Eloise Peet, the township's parks and recreation director.

Booking a grove now requires a trip or telephone call to the municipal building to determine what's open, she said.

“Not only do people have to remember to call us, but when they do we often don't have a date open,” Peet said. “It's nice to talk to people, but we spend a lot of time telling them no. The value to the public of having this website is going to be great.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.