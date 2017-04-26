Richland Girl Scout helps people and pets through art

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Girl Scout Rachael Kovaly sees her life's work as healing and helping through art.

Kovaly, 18, of Richland, will receive her Gold Award this May for leading an arts-and-crafts camp for young girls that culminated in a delivery of homemade dog blankets to the Butler County Humane Society.

“It was one of the best feelings ever knowing that something I was able to do made such a huge impact on something important to me,” Kovaly said.

For two nights last spring, Kovaly hosted about a dozen Eden Hall Upper Elementary School girls in a classroom at the Hampton Presbyterian Church — securing a donated space was part of her requirements.

“On the first day, the girls drew out anything they wanted on poster board,” Kovaly said.

The next day, they expressed themselves by turning their sketches into collages using various art supplies, Kovaly said. On the following Saturday morning, family and friends were invited to a showcase of the girls' creations.

“The weekend after, several of the girls returned to the make fleece blankets,” she said.

Kovaly collected donated pieces of fleece, and bought some herself. She pre-cut fringes, and helped the girls tie two layers of fleece together to create blankets. Kovaly also collected donations of animal food and toys at her aunt's Allison Park hair salon.

“I had three Great Danes at home at one point,” Kovaly said. “And a bird and a hamster and a fish, so animals are a big part of my life.”

Eileen Gilson, an art teacher at Hance Elementary School, served as one of Kovaly's advisers.

“I served as a sounding board for her and helped her on some logistics,” Gilson said. “Of course, it was art based, which is always important to me. I think the whole idea of a person at her stage in life being so dedicated to project like this was very inspiring.”

Kovaly wants to continue helping and inspiring people through artwork — she'll attend Slippery Rock University in the fall for music therapy. She credits a lot of what she's learned so far to her Girl Scout Gold Award experience.

“It helped me to learn how to think outside of the box,” Kovaly said. “Being able to do 80 hours of community service on my own, it definitely helped me improve my leadership, problem-solving and community skills.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.