NA, North Hills earn honors from National Association for Music Education

North Allegheny Senior High School's Jazz Ensemble 1 and North Hills High School's Wind Ensemble received a national honor from the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), performing at the organization's 2017 All-Eastern Conference in Atlantic City, N.J.

“This invitation is one of the highest recognitions a band can attain in the country,” said North Hills music teacher and band director Len Lavelle.

“It's like winning a national championship in sports,”

Both ensembles were chosen from among hundreds of high school, college, and community bands throughout 11 eastern states, the District of Columbia, and Europe. They performed before 2,000 music educators, professors, professionals and exhibitors attending the conference.

North Allegheny's 21-member jazz ensemble, helmed by director of bands Todd Stefan, was one of two high school jazz ensembles to perform at the event.

Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning performer Rita Moreno, who played Anita in “West Side Story,” had just delivered the keynote speech. She was leaving the building when she passed the ballroom and overheard NA's jazz band playing Count Basie's “Four-Five-Six.” She opened the door to peek and ended up staying for their entire set, for which they received a standing ovation.

“You were (expletive) amazing!” she told the students when she caught up to them in the hallway afterwards.

“She told us how much she loves jazz music, and said that she's glad because when she passes away, jazz will continue to be played and will not be dead. She said that we were ‘her band,'” said senior trumpet player Matt Bernarding, 18, of McCandless. “Hearing that kind of compliment from a highly-successful actress, singer and dancer was something the group felt very proud of.”

Shortly after the encounter with Moreno, Stefan was nabbed by a professional saxophone player who had performed alongside the immortal jazz conductor Count Basie and his legrndary band.

“He remembered playing ‘Four-Five-Six' with Count Basie, and told me how well the kids played it,” Stefan said.

“Every chart we play is the professional chart, so we got to perform a high-level concert in front of jazz educators and professionals like Rita Moreno and Count Basie's sax player,” he said. “It's validation for these kids. They're not just playing in front of their parents. You can't replicate that. It's a great thing.”

Just five days earlier, the jazz band had returned from Virginia Beach where they swept the Festivals of Music jazz category, earning a superior rating and first-place prize in the Class AA Division. They took home awards for Best Overall Jazz Ensemble, Outstanding Jazz Section (trumpets), and Outstanding Jazz Soloist (junior trumpeter Matt Rees, 17, of Franklin Park).

“I honestly don't know if there's any weakness to this group,” Stefan said. “They're strong in swing, in improv. But the group's biggest strength is that it's a great group of kids. That trumps everything. They can have all the talent in the world, but if they can't work together, it means nothing.”

North Hills High School's 48-member Wind Ensemble made its eighth appearance at NAfME's All-Eastern Conference – one of six high school wind ensembles performing this year.

“It shows that they're truly achieving at a national level. It's a national recognition.,” Lavelle said. “They were chosen from the entire east coast as a model ensemble. This is an accomplishment of our entire music department.”

The band's four-piece repertoire included the world premiere performance of “Metro Dances” by Travis Weller, the program's 2017 commission. North Hills has commissioned a work each year since 1965, making their series the longest running band series of its kind in the United States.

“But the best part was observing the kids as they played and seeing the smiles, seeing them enjoy the reaction of an audience with a critical ear who appreciated what they were doing,” Lavelle said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.