North Hills

Pine, Richland residents Spring clean at collection events

Ashley Murray | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tim Parker and Steve Shaw weigh old paint cans during a e-waste recycling day Apr. 29 , 2017 at Richland Twp Municipal Building.
Jeremy Roberts of ECS&R company carries fluorescent bulbs one of many different recyclables brought to Richland Twp Municipal Building Apr. 29, 2017.

Spring cleaning is in full swing in Pine and Richland townships.

On Saturday, May 6, Pine residents can drop off old clothes, furniture, computers, household goods and more in the Pine Township Municipal Building parking lot.

“Pine's a sustainable township,” said Pam Alikhani, a Pine Township employee in the zoning department who organized the event. “It's just part of who we are, and our residents have come to rely on the event. I have residents who know it's going to be the first Saturday in May, and they prepare for it.”

Alikhani said this is the third year she's hosted the event, but that the township has been holding the “Recycle Rama and Community Shred” event “for at least 10 years” before she took it over.

This year, residents will be able to give items to six vendors, including the Salvation Army, Construction Junction, Off the Floor Pittsburgh, Evolution E-cycling, Battery Giant and Out of Sight Shredding. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Construction Junction will take building products,” Alikhani said. “For example, if you remodeled your kitchen, you can bring your old countertops to them. Battery Giant accepts batteries for recycling, and there's no fee for that. Off the Floor Pittsburgh [accepts] children's furniture, like beds and dressers and gently used sheets and blankets. Evolution E-cycling will accept any electronics except televisions and computer monitors.”

For a fee — $6 for a 13-inch-by-15.5-inch box, $9 for a 24.5-inch-by-15.5-inch box — Out of Sight Shredding will take paper to their Butler County facility to shred.

The vendors at Pine's event cannot accept paint or household chemicals, but residents can drop off hazardous household waste at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the same day. The fee is $3 per gallon, cash only.

Last weekend, on April 29, Richland Township held its own collection and shredding event, but with the purpose of specifically collecting electronics and hazardous household waste.

Examples of items that were accepted included laptops, cell phones, microwaves, batteries, paint strippers and more.

“There's a need for it,” said Richland's Parks and Recreation Coordinator Melissa Williams. “There are laws and regulations that have changed as far as the disposal of TVs go. There's nowhere to send anything anymore. We don't want this stuff to end up in landfills, down a hill, or on the township's property. It contaminates the ground.”

If you missed this recycling event, Richland Township will hold a similar collection event in November.

Pine Township residents can bring difficult-to-recycle items — things like TVs, computers and light bulbs — to the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

