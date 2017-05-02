Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland students nab national art, writing awards

Ashley Murray | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Submitted
Kayla Duffy, 18, a senior at Pine-Richland, piece called 'Anonymous' is a commentary on technology in our world.
Submitted
Kayla Duffy, 18, a senior at Pine-Richland, earned national recognition for this work entitled 'Remodeling.'
Submitted
Jack Martin, a Pine-Richland junior, earned a silver medal thorugh the National Scholastic Art & Writing program for his acrylic abstract piece called 'Eureka Moment.'

Updated 2 hours ago

The National Scholastic Art & Writing Award program honored four Pine-Richland High School students.

Senior Kayla Duffy, 18, and juniors Jack Martin and Nikki Novick, won one gold medal, three silver medals and an American Visions Award for their artwork, and junior Chelsea Carver, 17, brought home a gold medal for journalism.

“It's the longest running national art competition,” said Ramon Riley, Pine-Richland High School art teacher. “They're looking at work in the context of every student in the nation, and only 1 percent go on to win nationally. That's a pretty exclusive group.”

Scholastic received 330,000 submissions this year, according to its website.

Riley attended the ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City last summer — where Alec Baldwin and Ken Burns spoke about the importance of being an artist. Riley attended in support of Duffy who also won a national award last year.

“I think a big part of my success is definitely my art teacher,” said Duffy, who won a gold medal for her digital work “Anonymous” and a silver medal and American Visions Award for her photograph entitled “Remodeling.” “He was the one who really recognized my talent and convinced me to submit my stuff.”

“Anonymous” depicts a hooded person staring at a cell phone screen — a commentary on technology. “Remodeling” is a photograph of a young woman squeezing in her stomach to appear skinnier.

“My concentration this year was the romanticization of mental illness,” Duffy said. “I feel like that stuff is very much over glamorized to the point where it's cool to have a mental illness, but it's serious.”

Duffy, who plans to attend Duquesne University for digital arts, is the only Pine-Richland student to win on the national level three years in a row.

“She is the probably the most sensitive visionary that I've ever worked with,” Riley said. “She sees the world and makes a personal connection to it.”

Martin won a silver medal for his painting “Eureka Moment” — an acrylic abstract piece.

“I was so ecstatic,” Martin said. “I guess [art] is kind of a family condition. My dad's side all own art-related businesses.”

Martin plans to pursue a career in animation after he graduates.

“No one draws better than Jack does,” Riley said.

Carver won the writing award for her paper titled “Effects of Sugar — Not So Sweet.”

“I had a great-aunt who had diabetes,” Carver said. “I wanted to educate people about the detrimental effects of consuming too much sugar. If I change even one person's perspective, then it was a success.”

Carver wants to study dentistry after high school.

Novick won a silver medal for her photograph “Reflect.”

Riley said Novick creates an interplay between images and reflection.

“When you see her winning photo you don't know how to orient the world,” Riley said. “It's almost like an M.C. Escher drawing.”

On the regional level, thirty Pine-Richland students won more than 100 awards.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

