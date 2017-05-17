Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

McCandless empty nester uses blog to jumpstart new phase of life

Joyce Hanz | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Blogger and empty nester Lisa Allen with her son, Daniel, currently a junior studying at Purdue University
Blogger Lisa Allen backstage with a model attending the Ecolution Fashion Show this spring at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh.
Blogger Lisa Allen poses with a performer from The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center Shake Your Booties Down Bourbon Street event, held in March at Stage AE.
Daniel at dinner with mom, Lisa Allen, during a March 2016 visit to Purdue University.

Many parents are reluctant to see their child off to college, and must start a new chapter in their lives.

Lisa Allen of McCandless is one such mom.

A single mom employed as a nurse with a law degree to boot, she was reeling from a devastating relationship break up and her impending empty nest in 2014.

After dropping her only child, Daniel, off at Purdue University that same year, she described a “nosebleed long” seven-hour ride back from Indiana.

The road trip provided Allen with her “light bulb” moment.

I thought, “Why not challenge myself to trying something new every day this summer,” she said.

She decided to write her way to healing and coping by means of a blog.

Almost three years and more than 200 blog posts later, Allen writes under the pseudonym Cindy Marie.

“Realizing that I cannot be the only person in the universe that has gone through this, I thought a blog would give me a little help from my friends also might be the answers to my prayers,” Allen said.

Allen's blog, “Empty Nest — Whimsical Journey to Survive and Self Actualize,” debuted on July 2, 2014.

Her blog serves to offer a journey to survival by a challenge of trying something new every day, either vicariously or by doing. This challenge, said Allen, will result in a potential survival kit for her readers.

Allen's blog was inspired by two ideas: From a New York Times bestselling book titled “Everything I Need to Know I Learned From Kindergarten Little Golden Book” and famed psychologist Abraham Maslow's path to “self actualization,” which references ones complete potential.

She wraps up each blog post with a Bible scripture.

With a penchant for the arts, Allen's blog posts focus on cultural happenings around Pittsburgh. Allen keeps a whirlwind-paced social calendar.

Featured blogs have included functions, concerts, shows and galas at the Benedum, Stage AE, Heinz Hall, Oaks Theater, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh Opera, Carnegie Museum and Phipps Conservatory.

Road trip blog adventures include skiing Whiteface Mountain and bobsledding at Lake Placid, both in New York, visiting the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla. and Disney World.

Allen's blog post #158 chronicles a road trip to Purdue University in Indiana, to visit her son.

The post includes a cute pic of her with Daniel, Allen in “mom mode” as she calls it doing five loads of laundry and enjoying a dinner out with Daniel.

Allen noted that Daniel does not like to be the focus of her blog.

“He is a typical college kid,” she said.

After that collegiate visit that lasted a mere few hours, Allen reflected in her post, “We didn't have enough time together” and “I know it was enough time because his time is his own now.”

Allen is surprised to see which of her blog posts garner the most interest.

“I can track how many views each post gets,” Allen said.

Fellow blogger and friend Pat McCloskey of Franklin Park reads all of Allen's blog posts. He finds the cultural aspects of her blog motivating.

“I think she inspires me and others to take advantage of some great events and shows in Pittsburgh that maybe we didn't know about,” McCloskey said. “She keeps us informed of shows and events that she has seen and we can make an informed decision to attend or not to attend. Lisa is a good critic.”

Allen was recently attending services at her church when a woman commented that because of reading her blog she decided to try out the Oaks Theater and catch a show.

“This blog has been a push for me to get busy,” Allen said. “It is a hobby. I hope to inspire others to try things that I write about or start their own blog.”

To read her post, go to cindymarie-emptynest-challenge.blogspot.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributor.

