After four decades, Ross kindergarten teacher looks back with joy

Kathy Fitzgerald, a kindergarten teacher at Ross Elementary School, cries at the end of every school year.

“I cry because I don't want the school year to end,” she said.

But May 26 will mark more than the end of another school year for Fitzgerald — it will be the final day of her 40-year career as a teacher and mentor, as she enters retirement.

The United Way of Southwestern PA helped crown her career last month by naming her a 2017 winner of its “Be There Award,” a trophy that recognizes adults who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of children and youth in Allegheny County. Fitzgerald was nominated by Ross Elementary School's guidance counselor, Dawn McElhinney.

“I've worked with Kathy for the past 10 years and have seen the magic that comes from her classroom,” McElhinney said. “She helps the kids grow academically and emotionally.”

Fitzgerald, 62, from Ross, always strived to make her lessons exciting and relevant.

One year, during a unit about the oceans, she and her students made a life-size killer whale out of paper and displayed it in the hallway.

Years ago, when teachers were allowed to use portable stoves in the classroom, Fitzgerald had her students cook something different for every letter of the alphabet.

To this day, she continues to wear a small pin to school every day. To sharpen students' observation skills, she hides the pin somewhere on her clothing — such as on a shoelace or on the underside of a sleeve — and has the students make a game out of finding it. She has hundreds of different pins.

“I want to teach kids things they'll use in the real world,” she said. “Kids don't always know what they know. I teach them to understand what they know,” she said.

Outside the classroom, Fitzgerald, who in married to husband, Tom, and has grown children, Amanda and Ian, often shows up at former and current students' soccer games, swim meets, wrestling matches, birthday parties and graduation celebrations.

She writes college recommendation letters for former students and answers phone calls at home from students seeking her advice or asking for tips on how to do certain things — like make paper mache.

“I live by the motto: ‘Once my student, always my student,'” she said. “If I get an invitation to go to a student's house for dinner, I go. My husband has put up with a lot!”

Such involvement in her students' lives has made a lasting impact on them.

She routinely receives letters from students as they graduate high school and college.

One year, a North Hills High School senior stopped by Ross Elementary with a large bouquet of flowers on his graduation day. He went to his old kindergarten room and gave the flowers and a hug to Fitzgerald. He told her that he had to end his school career with a visit to the person who gave him such a great start in school, and who had instilled in him a love for learning.

Even Fitzgerald's current students are appreciative.

“She's a great teacher because she teaches us things like doing the ABCs backwards,” said Lena Klaus, 5.

“She's the best teacher because she teaches me what I want my brain to learn,” added five-year-old Grady Carson.

“She taught me how to read. We started with little words and they kept getting bigger and bigger. I was lucky to get her (for a teacher),” said Zach Mayer, 6.

“She's a role model for other teachers and a mentor for moms,” said McElhinney, whose own two children were students in Fitzgerald's class.

Still, Fitzgerald remains modest, despite the recent “Be There Award” she received.

“I felt so humbled when I saw the competition I was up against,” she said, noting some of the other 16 finalists who included a former Pittsburgh Steeler, representatives from Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Carnegie Library, Urban Impact, and South Hills Interfaith Movement; and administrators and teachers from four other K-12 educational institutions.

“But it was wonderful. (The award ceremony) was the most uplifting night. It was such a neat thing to happen at the end of my last school year. I've received so much more from teaching than I've given,” she said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.