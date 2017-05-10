Seven candidates vie for four seats in North Hills school board primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four incumbent North Hills school directors are running in the May 16 primary to retain their seats as three challengers seek to replace them.

The incumbent candidates are Annette Giovengo Nolish, Joe Muha, Kathy Reid and Mike Yeomans. The challengers are Sandra Kozara, Janet Lukac and Allison Mathis.

The seven candidates have cross-filed on the Democrat and Republican tickets. Voters will be asked to pick four candidates.

Giovengo Nolish

Giovengo Nolish said her reasons for seeking a second, four-year term have not changed since she first ran.

“I'm a North Hills native and graduate, and I'm really proud of our district,” she said. “My motivation for running is to continue helping students and to do everything I can to keep us moving forward.”

She said the critical areas where the board must focus include maintaining excellence in academics and music and arts programs while being fiscally responsible.

Giovango Nolish believes her experience working in higher education is an asset to the district.

“I understand the educational process, business and what our students need to be successful when they graduate,” she said.

Kozera

Kozera said one of the reasons she is seeking a seat on the school board is to increase the number of members with school-age children.

Kozera said the overall quality of the district “is in a pretty good place right now” and she wants to be involved in ensuring that the status quo continues into the future.

Growth that is occurring in the district — evidenced, she said, by the need to redistrict last year, increases in enrollment and the expansion of an elementary building — require people on the board who understand how such changes affect students.

“Some parents I've talked to expressed frustration about how these changes were communicated to them by the school district,” Kozera said. “In my job I regularly deal with conflict resolution, risk management and finding solutions to problems. I think my experience as a facilitator could be a valuable in helping people better understand what's happening now and what's being done to prepare for the future.”

Lukac

Lukac believes the district benefits when voters limit the terms of board members.

“I believe it's important for change to occur on any board,” she said. “When people have been there for a long time, it's easy to become complacent and familiar to the point where they can't see through things anymore. And if you want to develop new ideas, some fresh faces are necessary.”

One area Lukec thinks the school board can improve is the way it engages with parents who have concerns about an issue.

“Having to stand up in a big meeting room to speak about something can be intimidating for some people,” she said. “I'd like to see the board encourage people to submit comments, questions or concerns to the board like it's done at candidate forums.”

Lukac said North Hills provides students with an education comparable to area private and parochial schools and there are no glaring changes that need to be addressed in the district's curriculum. Rather, she said, it is the elected leadership that is of most concern.

Mathis

For the past six years, Mathis developed her skills as a community leader by serving on the executive committee of the district's parent teacher organization.

“I'm not running to get involved, because I've been involved as a parent, volunteer in our schools and community leader,” she said. “I've had the opportunity to serve the community and help make the schools as great as they can be for our students and teachers. I'd like to continue that level of involvement by joining the school board.”

Mathis said she and her husband “did a lot of thorough research” into area school districts when they moved from California and selected North Hills.

“I believe strongly in public education and want our kids to attend a good public school,” Mathis said. “We chose this district because it is always high performing and we're at the forefront in the use of technology. We've had a great experience here and I want to help see that continue.”

Among the improvements Mathis would like to see is greater communication between the school board and members of the district's parent teacher organizations.

Muha

Muha said he is seeking a second term to build on the accomplishments of the past four years.

“I think we've done a pretty good job of keeping our finances in shape, while at the same time adding a significant amount of technology that our students are using in class and at home,” Muha said. “I'm running again because I want to keep helping the district improve.”

Muha said the district's so-called “one-to-one” project providing computer technology to all pupils is critical for preparing them for the future.

“Technology is the way kids learn now,” Muha said. “I have a son in eighth grade and see daily what he is able to do with technology.”

Muha said while uncertainties about how much state funding school district's will receive has made the budget process difficult, the board has tried to keep an eye on how the district handles its money.

Muha noted that rather than raising taxes or borrowing to pay for the McIntyre Elementary School addition, the district diverted money earmarked for renovations to the administration building.

Reid

Reid said she is seeking a third term to add to the past eight years' successes.

“I was involved with the school district for many years before joining the board,” she said. “And in the last eight years, we've done a lot of great things. I want to continue contributing to our success.”

Reid said one of the most significant accomplishments in recent years is the greater integration of science, technology, engineering, arts and math — or STEAM — programs into the district curriculum.

She noted the board has steps to update its buildings, including renovating the high school library into a technology-packed learning environment.

Reid said she also wants to continue serving as an advocate for the district at the state level.

“I believe school board members have to be connected to their constituents and serve as a voice for them by working with legislators on things like school funding and dealing with the state (teachers) pension issues,” she said.

Yeomans

Yeomans said he hopes to focus on several areas if he is elected to a second term.

“Our kids need to be on the right side of the digital revolution that is occurring,” he said. “So many of the jobs of the future will be automated, so we need to prepare our kids for that transformation now. To do that, I'd like to continue working on developing and implementing the K through 12th grade computer literacy and coding program that is underway.”

Yeomans said preparing students for a world in which “the days of someone working for a company for 40 years and retiring are pretty much gone” requires providing them with the skill to adjust to change.

“I'd like to see us develop a program that encourages students to be entrepreneurs,” he said. “That kind of training can go hand-in-hand with technology training so students have a broader understanding of what tomorrow's jobs will require.”

Yeomans said recent reports of large numbers of teachers retiring and a decrease in students pursuing teaching careers means the district must work to attract good educators.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.