North Hills

North Allegheny third-grade strings program will not be eliminated as part of proposed 2017-18 budget

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Bowing to a crescendo of complaints from residents, the North Allegheny school board unanimously voted down a proposal that would have delayed the start of orchestra classes until students reach fourth grade.

The prospect of eliminating the third-grade strings program drew scores of letters, petitions and vocal opponents of the idea to recent school board meetings.

Several board members said engagement from the public and data pointing to the benefits of starting orchestra instruction early, led them to spare the program.

The change was among a dozen recommendations the administration presented to the school board to chip away at a nearly $3.8 million projected deficit in the district's proposed 2017-18 budget, which must be balanced and approved by June 30.

The administration said putting off the start of orchestra classes until fourth grade would align it with the start of the district's other elementary school music classes.

Superintendent Robert Scherrer said the administration discussed instituting the change for this school year but did not want to furlough a music teacher. The district revisited the issue because retirements in the music department that will occur at the end of the school year would have prevented the need to lay off employees.

The change would have saved about $115,000 from the projected shortfall.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

