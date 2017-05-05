Pittsburgh Poison wins 3 medals at 2017 Dance Worlds, including gold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A group of cobras mined hip hop for gold at a world championship dance competition.

King Cobras, a team comprised of 12 males aged 14-35, placed first at the recent U.S. All Star Federation Dance Worlds in Orlando, Fla. With a routine set to Earth, Wind & Fire's song "September," the Cobras delivered a second Worlds title for the Pittsburgh Poison All Stars in Emsworth.

Anyone else feel a little woozy after watching how awesome the King Cobras were from Pittsburgh Poison #DanceWorlds2017 pic.twitter.com/b9M2KweGV4 — FloCheer (@FloCheer_) April 30, 2017

"This was a new division for us," owner Tracy Zangaro Indof said. "We had to find something that could showcase their individual talents, but still make them look like a unit. Something that was going to stand out."

Poison found it with Cobras, who earned their bid at Champion Cheer Central's nationals this past January. But even after qualifying, the Cobras' routine was re-choreographed several times to find the right feel since they came from different styles.

The new routine was a crowd favorite. Heather Petz, who co-owns CCC with her sister, Kimberly Soder was thrilled with King Cobras' performance and how they represented their company. "They owned their routine," Petz said. "The whole crowd was on their feet and you knew when they left the floor that they won gold."

The Cobras' competition was significant. They outscored a squad from reputable Texas Cheer Allstars and Ecuador's Tanz Regens — the champions from 2015.

However, the Cobras were not alone in their success. Two other teams earned medals, a feat Indof has said " may never happen again ," after Poison won three medals in 2015.

Cyanide, a silver medalist the previous two years, completed the hat trick of second-place finishes in the Senior Large Coed Hip Hop division. Their performance, to "Wait For It" from the "Hamilton" soundtrack, was "the routine of a lifetime" according to fans on Facebook.

Amongst the 39 dancers, ranging in age from 9-19, are four sets of siblings. "That was special," Indof said. Ten-year-old Che Dandridge, and his brother Dacian Williams, 19, both of Brighton Heights, are the youngest-oldest pair. This was Williams's last year to compete on a senior team and was sent off with the memory of a lifetime.

"I knew the routine was going to be really unique and different and special, but it was even more so because of the family on the team," he said. "It's what made me want to be on Cyanide."

Poison's other Worlds medalist, Black Widows, hasn't won a medal since 2014 despite being the nation's only hip hop team to reach the finals every year. The "Wids" performance won a bronze medal in the Senior Large Hip Hop division, improving on last year's fourth place finish.

Dart Frogs, the reigning silver medalist and 2015 gold medalist in the Senior Small Coed division, missed out on bronze by one tenth of a point.

Indof said her dancers are already reaching out to former teammates to create an amazing coed routine in celebration of their 15th season next year.

The Dance Worlds, held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort & Convention Center, brings together more than 3,500 dancers from around the world. Teams compete in four divisions with various styles, including pom, jazz, contemporary/lyrical and hip hop.

Saying goodbye to this year's seniors will be especially hard for Indof, 37, of Ross, who is a three-time nominee for USASF Dance Coach of the Year. Her cousin, Jared Hartmann, 19, of Ross, has been has been dancing with her for 13 years.

A few years ago when rules changed and he could not compete on Black Widows as the only boy, Indof recalls how she promised she'd get him a gold medal before he graduates.

And she's made good on that promise twofold.

"It's a little fuzzy," Hartmann said. "It's so long ago," trying to remember how many medals he's won in his career — nine, including two gold.

So what does a two-time World Champ do next? Move to the City of Angels to pursue his dreams.

"I just love dancing," Hartmann said. "I would love to be in movies ... a show ... to backup dance for a major artist ... As long as I'm dancing."

Reflecting on what could have been his last Worlds, Hartmann said he'll look back knowing he put "it all out there and hopefully people remember (the performances) years to come."

Elizabeth Kane Jackson, Director of Design and Graphics with the Tribune-Review, is an international cheer & dance judge. She can be reached at 412-320-7850 or ekjackson@tribweb.com