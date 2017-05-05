Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pittsburgh Poison wins 3 medals at 2017 Dance Worlds, including gold

Elizabeth Kane Jackson | Friday, May 5, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Champion Cheer Central
The 2017 Open Male Hip Hop World Champions, Pittsburgh Poison King Cobras show off their new hardware. Top from: Bryce Allison, Jared Hartmann, Derrek Burbridge, Matthew Zangaro, E.J. Blade, Daniel Woodruff, David Watterson, Dacian Williams, Jemmerio Harper and Garrett Fuchs. Bottom: Maverick McGinness and Brendan Crawley.
Action Moments
Jared Hartmann, 19, of Ross, performs with his teammates on King Cobras. Hartmann won his first medal at The Dance Worlds in 2013 and has won nine in his career, including two gold.
Action Moments
Garrett Fuchs jumps over Jemmerio Harper during Pittsburgh Poison King Cobras gold medal performance at the Dance Worlds in Orlando, Fla.
Action Moments
E.J. Blade and Matthew Zangaro.
Action Moments
Senior Large Coed three-time silver medalist Cyanide. Their performance, to “Wait For It” from the “Hamilton” soundtrack, was “the routine of a lifetime” according to fans on Facebook.
Action Moments
Ten-year-old Che Dandridge won silver with Cyanide at his first Dance Worlds. He and his older brother, Dacian Williams, are the youngest-oldest pair of four siblings on the team of 39.
submitted
Silver medalists Pittsburgh Poison Cyanide won their third straight silver medal in the Senior Large Coed Hip Hop division at 2017 The Dance Worlds in Orlando, Fla.
Action Moments
Pittsburgh Poison Black Widows's performance at The Dance Worlds in Orlando, Fla., won a bronze medal in the Senior Large Hip Hop division at 2017.
Action Moments
submitted
Pittsburgh Poison Black Widows pose for a photo after winning a bronze medal in the Senior Large Hip Hop division at 2017 The Dance Worlds in Orlando, Fla.
submitted
Dacian Williams, 19, of Brighton Heights during the Dart Frogs performance at The Dance Worlds. The team finished in fourth place in a tight division, narrowly missing out on bronze by one tenth of a point, and silver by two tenths.

Updated 46 minutes ago

A group of cobras mined hip hop for gold at a world championship dance competition.

King Cobras, a team comprised of 12 males aged 14-35, placed first at the recent U.S. All Star Federation Dance Worlds in Orlando, Fla. With a routine set to Earth, Wind & Fire's song "September," the Cobras delivered a second Worlds title for the Pittsburgh Poison All Stars in Emsworth.

 

 

"This was a new division for us," owner Tracy Zangaro Indof said. "We had to find something that could showcase their individual talents, but still make them look like a unit. Something that was going to stand out."

Poison found it with Cobras, who earned their bid at Champion Cheer Central's nationals this past January. But even after qualifying, the Cobras' routine was re-choreographed several times to find the right feel since they came from different styles.

The new routine was a crowd favorite. Heather Petz, who co-owns CCC with her sister, Kimberly Soder was thrilled with King Cobras' performance and how they represented their company. "They owned their routine," Petz said. "The whole crowd was on their feet and you knew when they left the floor that they won gold."

The Cobras' competition was significant. They outscored a squad from reputable Texas Cheer Allstars and Ecuador's Tanz Regens — the champions from 2015.

However, the Cobras were not alone in their success. Two other teams earned medals, a feat Indof has said " may never happen again ," after Poison won three medals in 2015.

Cyanide, a silver medalist the previous two years, completed the hat trick of second-place finishes in the Senior Large Coed Hip Hop division. Their performance, to "Wait For It" from the "Hamilton" soundtrack, was "the routine of a lifetime" according to fans on Facebook.

 

 

Amongst the 39 dancers, ranging in age from 9-19, are four sets of siblings. "That was special," Indof said. Ten-year-old Che Dandridge, and his brother Dacian Williams, 19, both of Brighton Heights, are the youngest-oldest pair. This was Williams's last year to compete on a senior team and was sent off with the memory of a lifetime.

"I knew the routine was going to be really unique and different and special, but it was even more so because of the family on the team," he said. "It's what made me want to be on Cyanide."

Poison's other Worlds medalist, Black Widows, hasn't won a medal since 2014 despite being the nation's only hip hop team to reach the finals every year. The "Wids" performance won a bronze medal in the Senior Large Hip Hop division, improving on last year's fourth place finish.

 

 

Dart Frogs, the reigning silver medalist and 2015 gold medalist in the Senior Small Coed division, missed out on bronze by one tenth of a point.

Indof said her dancers are already reaching out to former teammates to create an amazing coed routine in celebration of their 15th season next year.

The Dance Worlds, held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort & Convention Center, brings together more than 3,500 dancers from around the world. Teams compete in four divisions with various styles, including pom, jazz, contemporary/lyrical and hip hop.

Saying goodbye to this year's seniors will be especially hard for Indof, 37, of Ross, who is a three-time nominee for USASF Dance Coach of the Year. Her cousin, Jared Hartmann, 19, of Ross, has been has been dancing with her for 13 years.

A few years ago when rules changed and he could not compete on Black Widows as the only boy, Indof recalls how she promised she'd get him a gold medal before he graduates.

And she's made good on that promise twofold.

"It's a little fuzzy," Hartmann said. "It's so long ago," trying to remember how many medals he's won in his career — nine, including two gold.

So what does a two-time World Champ do next? Move to the City of Angels to pursue his dreams.

"I just love dancing," Hartmann said. "I would love to be in movies ... a show ... to backup dance for a major artist ... As long as I'm dancing."

Reflecting on what could have been his last Worlds, Hartmann said he'll look back knowing he put "it all out there and hopefully people remember (the performances) years to come."

Elizabeth Kane Jackson, Director of Design and Graphics with the Tribune-Review, is an international cheer & dance judge. She can be reached at 412-320-7850 or ekjackson@tribweb.com

