Pine-Richland teachers incorporate flexible seating in classrooms

Instead of telling students to “sit still,” three teachers at Hance and Richland elementary schools are now encouraging students to rock, wiggle and even stand during class.

The teachers each received three different grants for special furniture and training to incorporate more movement in the classroom.

“Young children need to move,” said Carin Liberati, Hance Elementary reading specialist.

Liberati, who teaches small groups of kindergarten and first-grade students, turned to DonorsChoose.org for a grant to purchase her first set of “wobble chairs” from the company Learniture.

“Whether students realize it or not, they are in constant motion, which is developmentally appropriate for this age,” Liberati said. “Although I have been aware of the need for students to move, I have found myself over the years repeating, ‘please sit still' and ‘Do you need to use the bathroom?' ”

Liberati is now used to the “wiggling while working,” or “rocking while reading,” she said.

Richland Elementary second grade teacher Tracy Hanna received a grant to create a “true flexible seating classroom.”

“Students every day can choose their best learning seat,” Hanna said. “For example, when [adults] go to Starbucks, you want to pick the best seat so that you can do your work.”

Children in Hanna's classroom can choose from wiggle chairs, which are stools with a rounded base rather than a level flat base. There are stability discs, inflatable cushions that build core strength, rocking chairs, yoga balls, pillows and clipboards for floor seating, or standing desks.

Hanna purchased the furniture through a grant from the Pine-Richland Opportunities Fund.

“You have to be able to accept the fact that the kids are wiggling and learning,” Hanna said. “We don't have to do as many brain breaks because if they need to move, they can wiggle.”

Students are also moving in Kathy Giegel's second grade classroom at Richland Elementary.

Giegel received a “Leap into Action” grant from the Pittsburgh-based Attack Theatre and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to incorporate kinesthetic learning into her lessons.

“The physical activity is essential to the body and the mind,” Giegel said.

Some activities Giegel incorporated into her classroom include a science dance, to depict how magnetic fields work, and acting out stories instead of just reading them while seated. Also, when Giegel assigns a multiple choice assignment, students split the room into quadrants, and they move to the part of the room that signifies their answer.

School psychologist Melissa Ramirez said that several teachers are interested in getting kids out from behind the traditional desk and chair.

“Some students learn best sitting in a chair at a desk, some students may need to stand to learn,” Ramirez said. “It's all about being flexible with the learner.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.