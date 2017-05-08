Pine-Richland teen earns Girl Scouts highest honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Girl Scouting's highest awards — the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards — are a girl's chance to make a lasting difference in the world.

Alana Zimmer has earned all three.

North Park is a special place for Alana; she's been attending programs there since age 4. Her Bronze Award project, near Latodami Barn, designed, tested, and constructed turtle islands using recyclables and educated people on the benefits of recycling.

Her Silver Award project, “Unplugged,” educated others on the benefits of turning off electronics and going outside to enjoy nature and socialize.

Alana's Gold Award project was based in the North Park wetlands between the ice skating rink and the Dakota Site. She planned and installed a 100-foot-plus extension to a boardwalk to aid in learning about the wetlands and observing the area. The six-foot sections were cut and assembled, transported to the site, and attached to the galvanized steel framework

Alana is a senior at Pine-Richland High School and has been a scout for 13 years. She was supported in her Gold Award effort by Meg Scanlon, North Park naturalist, members of Boy Scout Troop 344 and her troop, troop leader and family.

She is the fourth member of her family to receive scouting's highest ranking. Sister Audra earned the Gold Award, and her two brothers, Daniel and Zackary, have both earned their Boy Scout Eagle Awards. Alana's mother, Julie, has been a Girl Scout leader for 22 years and her father, Dan, has been a Boy Scout leader for 20 years.