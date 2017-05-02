Pittsburgh Vegan Festival slated for May 6
On Saturday, May 6, 2017, the ninth Pittsburgh Vegan Festival will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills, located at 2359 West Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids. Food is sold separately.
This year's event will feature: Cooking demonstrations, belly dance performances by ElectroBelly dancers, music by local rock band Father Flamethrower, yoga and meditation with Mookshi Wellness Center, Zumba class by Luisa Marie V. Nayhouse, a wellness room with The Zen Den, children's activities, vendors with environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free products, and more.
The event welcomes everyone, not just vegans.
Unitarian Universalist Church is a large space on two floors with multiple rooms. There are also outdoor areas for walking and lots of free parking.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Indigo Children's Program, a vegan preschool opening in Ohio. Details are available at www.facebook.com/indigochildrensprogram.