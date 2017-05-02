Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pittsburgh Vegan Festival slated for May 6

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, the ninth Pittsburgh Vegan Festival will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills, located at 2359 West Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids. Food is sold separately.

This year's event will feature: Cooking demonstrations, belly dance performances by ElectroBelly dancers, music by local rock band Father Flamethrower, yoga and meditation with Mookshi Wellness Center, Zumba class by Luisa Marie V. Nayhouse, a wellness room with The Zen Den, children's activities, vendors with environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free products, and more.

The event welcomes everyone, not just vegans.

Unitarian Universalist Church is a large space on two floors with multiple rooms. There are also outdoor areas for walking and lots of free parking.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Indigo Children's Program, a vegan preschool opening in Ohio. Details are available at www.facebook.com/indigochildrensprogram.

