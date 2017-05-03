Attorney challenges veteran incumbent for northern Allegheny County district judge seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two candidates — incumbent William Wagner and challenger John Steidle — are cross-filed in the May 16 primary for a northern Allegheny County district judge seat.

If either Wagner or Steidle receive the highest number of votes on both the Republican and Democrat tickets, they will win the seat in the fall, barring a successful write-in campaign.

If the candidates win the nomination of one party, they will face each other in the Nov. 7 general election.

The district court seat Wagner and Steidle are vying for covers Bradford Woods, Pine, Marshall and McCandless. District judges serve six-year terms. The annual salary is $89,438.

Wagner, who is seeking a fifth, six-year term on the bench, said he is running again “because I really enjoy the job.”

“It's a way of giving back to the community,” he said. ‘I get satisfaction from helping people.”

In many cases, Wagner said, a district judge has discretion in determining whether an offender is punished or receives help.

“For instance, when a teenager who's made a mistake comes before us we can decide whether they should be sent into the criminal justice system or do community service and enter rehab,” Wagner said.

Prior to serving on the bench, Wagner was a state constable for 14 years and worked as a part-time police officer for five years. He holds a bachelor's degree in administration and management from La Roche College.

Wagner noted he recently was selected from among 70 district judges for the Judicial Excellence Award from the non-profit Domestic Outreach Center.

Steidle, an attorney with the Burns White law firm in Pittsburgh since 2001, said serving as a judge is “something I've always wanted to do.”

“During my years working as a litigator, I've learned to see conflict from every angle and developed a knack for resolving cases,” said Steidle, who studied law at Duquesne University.

Steidle, who chairs his law firm's pro bono committee, said partnering with community-based organizations that need legal representation “has been another way to serve the community.”

Steidle said while he plans to continue doing some legal work, “being a district judge is a full-time position and I will treat it as such.”

State law allows district judges who are attorneys to continue practicing law “only if such service will not interfere with the proper performance of judicial duties,” according to the Pennsylvania Code.

The law also prohibits them from practicing law before any magisterial district judge in the state or in any criminal proceeding in the county where their district is located.

District judges also can't be a municipal solicitor or attorney for any governmental body.

“I'll comply with all the rules that we are required to follow,” Steidle said.

Steidle concedes he is “up against a formidable opponent” in Wagner, but believes his education, experience and “strengths as a lawyer” make him well-qualified for the position.

