Ross Township rolls out rules for budding marijuana businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Anybody who regularly shops in Ross knows that with little effort, they can pretty much find anything they want to buy.

Several companies are now hoping to offer another item for sale — medical marijuana.

But entrepreneurs rolling into Ross to set up medical marijuana businesses will have to abide by rules that limit where they can locate and their hours of operation.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the medical marijuana program into law in April 2016, which means municipalities cannot bar licensed growing operations and dispensaries from operating in their communities. But local officials can regulate them.

Ross commissioners last week unanimously approved an ordinance to only allow marijuana dispensaries in the township's “C-1 Regional Commercial District,” which includes the McKnight Road corridor, portions of Nelson Run Road and Perry Highway, and a few other locations.

Applicants for state-issued dispensary licenses must list the municipalities where they plan to open and obtain a letter indicating that the proper zoning is in place to allow such a use, said Nick Rickert, the township's zoning administrator.

The township has issued five such letters in addition to receiving numerous telephone inquiries, he said.

“All five requests for letters indicated that the businesses wanted to open along McKnight Road,” Rickert said. “We haven't received any requests for letters from companies interested in opening growing and processing facilities here.”

The new law passed by Ross limits growing and processing facilities to the “I-1 General Commercial/Light Industrial Sector” and requires at least 10,000 square feet of property. There are eight districts zoned light industrial scattered throughout the township.

The measure prohibited dispensaries and processing plants from locating within 1,000 feet of public, private and parochial schools and day-care centers, churches and parks.

Hours of operation are limited from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The state plans to issue 27 dispensary permits during the first phase of the program's rollout.

The medical marijuana program signed into lay by Gov. Tom Wolf last April allows patients to apply for state-issued medical marijuana cards if a physician certifies that they suffer from one of 17 qualified medical conditions, which includes epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

That sinking feeling

Ross is joining hands with other north hills communities to pull the Northland Public Library out of a hole.

Commissioners voted unanimously to pay part of the roughly $12,000 cost of repairing a sink hole at the library caused by a collapsed storm sewer that channels rain water away from the parking lot.

Ross, Marshall, McCandless, Franklin Park and Bradford Woods are supporting communities for the library. The share each municipality was asked to kick in for the project was based on the formula used to calculate the annual funding they provide.

Ross will provide $3,456 toward the project and McCandless has agreed to provide labor from its public works department to do the work. Marshall is paying $1,284 and Franklin Park will pay the $1,556 cost of gravel for the project. Bradford Woods officials still are considering whether they can contribute, said Amy Steele, the library's executive director.

“It really tickled me that our local officials are so willing to step up and help us,” she said. “This prevents us from having to use money that can be spent on adding to our collection.”With more than 200,000 items available, Northland is the second largest library in Allegheny County after the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Light brigade

Lead-footed motorists who travel through Ross will soon get a vivid reminder to get the metal off the pedal.

The township is planning to buy three solar-powered LED signs that detect the speed of passing vehicles and flash a warning for drivers to slow down.

Each of the units cost about $3,100, said police Chief Joseph Ley, whose recommendation for where the signs should be deployed was based on traffic data that determined the roads where speeding is most prevalent.

Between 1 percent and 4 percent of motorists who use residential roads violate the posted speed limit, he said.

By comparison, about 22 percent of vehicles using Bellevue Road are speeding, followed by 17 percent on Babcock Boulevard and about 13 percent on Gas Road.

To prevent vandalism, the signs, which also can be used for data collection, are capable of photographing anybody who attempts to tamper with them, the chief said.

Ley said the cost of one of the signs will paid for with some of the money the police department earmarked this year to replace the aging speed warning signs at the high school.

Rough road repairs

The few remaining brick-paved streets in Ross provide a bit of character from a bygone era to the neighborhoods where they are located.

But constant vehicle traffic and harsh western Pennsylvania winters have created deep ruts and a jaw-jarring experience for motorists who use them.

To begin addressing the problem, Ross plans to hire three additional summer employees this year to help the public works department with the labor-intensive process of removing the red bricks, smoothing out the base material and replacing them. The township typically hires nine summer employees to help out in the public works and parks departments between May 15 and Sept. 15.

Sixth-ward Commissioner David Mikec, who represents the neighborhood where the brick streets are located, lobbied for the township to include them in this years paving program after officials learned that the bid for resurfacing streets came in nearly $800,000 less than the $2 million earmarked in the budget.

Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia, which submitted the lowest bidder for the work, agreed to do as much as $1.8 million in additional paving at the same rate.

“Over the years the township has had discussions about tearing the brick streets out and paving them with asphalt,” Mikec said. “But residents were against doing that because the streets are part of the character of the neighborhood and provide traffic calming because cars have to slow down on them. I think the decision to move forward with repairs is a good solution.”

The brick roads in the township are Ambard, Kleemont, Ravenswood and Wellesley avenues. There also are two alleys in the township that are paved with red brick.

The low paving bid Ross received this year will allow the township to repair rough roads that would otherwise have been put off until next year.

The $2 million paving budget is enough to resurface about 8.5 miles of road, according to public works officials. The township is responsible for maintaining about 120 miles of pavement.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.