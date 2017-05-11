Community Supported Agriculture priority for Fox Chapel church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Produce might be the answer for the Rev. Scott Shaffer, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel.

As a way for members to better serve the community — and boost the church's profile — Shaffer said Faith United will serve as a pick-up location for Dillner Family Farms' Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program this summer.

“One of our goals for 2017 is to seek new ways to use our church's facilities to be a blessing to the community,” Shaffer said.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning in June, people can collect their lettuce and tomatoes from the church vestibule along West Chapel Ridge Road.

A CSA program allows people to pay for produce at the start of summer and collect bags full of veggies once harvesting begins. Items also might include other farm staples like eggs, dairy and flowers.

“We think this is a great partnership because we believe that it is one way to show our support for the community while introducing our beautiful grounds and facilities,” Shaffer said.

Dillner Family Farm opened in the 1940s and is a third generation fruit and vegetable farm along Sandy Hill Road in West Deer. The family first started its CSA program 10 years ago to boost awareness of fresh eating.

The usual pick-up location, Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel, is unavailable because of renovations.

“We want them to realize that through a CSA, they are eating food that is picked fresh that day and delivered to them,” said owner Jane Dillner. “We like to offer tours of the farm to show people how their food is grown.”

From green beans to squash and raspberries to peas, customers can purchase from among 110 varieties of fruits, veggies, flowers and herbs. Costs start at $300 for the season.

Dillner said she has about 70 clients in the Fox Chapel area.

The farm partnership, Shaffer said, is a starting point for the church. Shaffer is eager to expand it with farm visits for students at the church's Fox Hill Preschool or the Faith Family Fridays group. He would like to see fresh produce used at The Neighborhood Table, a free monthly meal provided at the Sharpsburg outreach group Roots of Faith.

“This partnership fits well into Faith UMC's overall vision of bringing together people from the Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg communities, while meeting the needs of people,” he said.

Faith United is looking for people to serve as greeters on Tuesdays during produce pick-ups. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. through September.

Greeters will receive a free, small share of produce each week for their time.

Anyone interested should contact office@faithfoxchapel.org.

For more, visit dillnerfamilyfarm.com or faithfoxchapel.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.