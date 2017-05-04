Community at Holy Family Manor in Ross hosting Mini Walk
Updated 10 minutes ago
The Community at Holy Family Manor (CHFM) will hold its annual Mini Walk on its Ross Township Campus on Tuesday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. in celebration of its participation in the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community on Pittsburgh's North Shore later in the week.
The Mini Walk rain date is May 10.
Mini Walk participants will complete a tree-lined quarter-mile course on foot, in strollers and in wheelchairs. Participants include residents, students, staff and volunteers from CHFM's three core services — Holy Family Manor Personal Care and Memory Care Unit, Nazareth Housing Services, and Mt. Nazareth Learning Center.
To date, more than $10,000 has been raised and Mini Walk organizers hope the event will push the CHFM Highmark Walk Team over the finish line by boosting morale and providing an on-site opportunity for supporters to make pledges.
For more information, visit the CHFM Website at www.chfmanor.org
The facility is located at 301 Bellevue Road, Pittsburgh.
For details, call 412-931-6996