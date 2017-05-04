North Hills school board proposed final budget increases taxes by 1.1 percent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A double-digit hike in the amount the North Hills School District will have to pay into the state-run teacher pension system next year prompted the school board on Thursday to OK a proposed final budget that increases property taxes by 1.1 percent.

The more than $79.19 million spending plan will use about $1.29 million set aside to cover the 18.5-percent increase in pension-fund payments mandated by the state.

By law, school districts must approve and submit a proposed final budget to the state at least a month before taking final action. The school board plans to vote on the final budget at its June 8 meeting.

The proposed 0.2 mill increase in property taxes would bring the rate to 18 mills. A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. That means the owner of a home assessed at the district's median value of $135,700 will pay an additional $27.14 next year. The current yearly tax bill for a median assessed property is $2,408.

Excluding the extra money for pension payments, next year's budget is only $400,000 or 0.5 percent more than the 2016-17 budget, according to school officials.

“We continue to work diligently to manage our annual operating expenses and responsibly plan for the future in order to minimize the impact on our local taxpayers,” said David Hall, the district's director of finance and operations.

District officials note that North Hills has the sixth lowest property-tax rate among the 41 school districts in Allegheny County and the lowest of the nine districts in the north hills.

Despite facing a shortfall in funding, next year's budget calls for hiring four teachers needed to address increases in enrollment, as well as money for curriculum and technology upgrades, including:

• $216,192 for materials needed for elementary science and secondary English, business and computer information courses.

• $198,000 for desktop computers for teachers in elementary buildings.

• $115,000 to add Wi-Fi access points and upgrades in elementary school buildings.

• $89,576 for 336 laptop and mobile carts for the elementary schools.

