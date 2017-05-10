Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross cops help kids with bicycle safety

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nicholas McQuillan makes his way trhough some cones during a bike safety course set up by the Ross Police Department during a Bike Rodeo on May 6, 2017, to encourage safety.
Ross police officers Jon Killmeyer and Dean Chiaramonte work on Amari Glinski's bike during the Bike Rodeo at Ross Police Department on May 6, 2017.
Juliet McQuillan, 8, and Officer Matt Immekus take the bike safety course challenge during the Ross Police Department Bike Rodeo on May 6, 2017. The event was held to encourage safety for people on bicycles.
Mikey Glinski of Ross navigates his way through the bike safety course held by the Ross Police Department during its Bike Rodeo on May 6, 2017. The event was held to encourage bicycle safety.

Ross Township Police helped children prepare for the summer bicycle season with a Bike Rodeo on Saturday.

Participants learned the fundamentals of bicycle safety, had their bikes inspected and helmets checked and rode on a bicycle-safety course.

