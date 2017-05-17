Voters bounce two Ross council incumbents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voters in Ross continued their propensity for ousting incumbents on Tuesday by replacing two long-time commissioners.

Ross Commissioner David Mikec lost his bid for a fifth term by only pulling in 31.14 percent of the votes compared to 68.86 percent from Democratic challenger Jason Pirring.

In the fall, Pirring will face uncontested Republican Matthew Edlinger.

Three-term incumbent Commissioner Lana Mazur, who represents Ward 4, also was defeated in Tuesday's primary. She received 43.92 percent of the vote from Democrats compared to 56.08 percent by challenger Joseph M. Laslavic, who will run against uncontested GOP candidate Casey O'Donnell in the general election.

In the 2015 municipal election, voters in Ross replaced a third of the township's nine-member board of commissioners.

There also will be general election races in Wards 8 and 2.

Incumbent GOP Commissioner President Jeremy Shaffer, who is completing his first term, ran uncontested in the primary to retain his Ward 8 seat.

But it is uncertain who he will face on Nov. 7.

While two Democrats competed for a chance to run against Shaffer in the fall, neither one may have received enough votes to challenge.

Robert Kunkle got 17.38 percent of the votes and Joseph A. Lockwood III received 12.46 percent. The other 70.16 percent of the Democratic votes were write ins.

Election returns do not list the names of people who receive write-in votes, which means if one person's vote total exceeds the number Kunkle got, he or she would get the Democratic nomination and face Shaffer in the fall.

Ward 2 Commissioner Steven Korbel, a Democrat completing his first term, also was unchallenged for his party's nomination. He will face uncontested Republican James Knox on Nov. 7.

Following are the results of other races in the north hills:

Franklin Park

Barring successful write-in campaigns in the general election, the three open seats on Franklin Park borough council will be filled with incumbents.

Council President Jane Hopey handily fended off a primary challenge for the Ward 2 Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary, which gives her a near lock on winning a fourth term in the fall.

Hopey took 86.92 percent of the GOP vote compared to 13.08 percent for businessman Satish Jindel. No Democrats from Ward 2 ran in Tuesday's primary, so Hopey will run unopposed in the fall.

Ward 1 incumbent Councilman James Hogg and Ward 3 Councilman Thomas Schwartzmier both were unchallenged in the Republican primary and no Democrats from their wards sought party's nomination. They, too, will run unopposed in the general election.

McCandless

Incumbent Ralph LeDonne won the only contested primary race for McCandless town council by defeating Republican Carolyn Schweiger for the Ward 6 GOP nomination. No Democrats from Ward 6 ran in the primary.

LeDonne received 62.8 percent of the Republican vote to Schweiger's 37.2 percent.

Councilwoman Joan Powers, who represents Ward 4, was unopposed in the Republican primary and no Democrats sought her seat.

While LeDonne and Powers won't have ballot challenges in the fall, there will be a race for the Ward 2 seat.

Republican Bill Kirk, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary will face Democrat Barbara Richards, who was unchallenged for her party's nomination.

Incumbent council President Gerard Aufman withdrew from the race after deciding against seeking a 12th term as the Ward 2 representative.

District Judge

Incumbent District Judge William Wagner scored heavy wins Tuesday in both the Republican and Democratic primaries to effectively win a fifth, six-year term on the bench.

Wagner and challenger John Steidle were cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic tickets.

Wagner received 83 percent of the GOP vote compared to 16.84 for Steidle. On the Democratic side, Wagner got 70.55 percent to Steidle's 29.13 percent, which means Wagner will win the seat on Nov. 7, unless a candidate can mount a successful write-in campaign.

The district court seat covers Bradford Woods, Pine, Marshall and McCandless. District judges earn an annual salary of $89,438.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.