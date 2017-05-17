Seven North Hills school board candidates advance to fall election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All seven North Hills School Board candidates who cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets in the spring primary will square off again in the fall for four open seats.

On the Democratic ticket, two political newcomers garnered the highest number of votes — Sandra Kozera received 19.11 percent and Allison Mathis got 18.49 percent.

Incumbent school Director Annette Giovengo Nolish, who is seeking a second, four-year term on the board, pulled in 14.7 percent of Democratic votes and board member Kathy Reid got 13.3 percent. Reid is running for a third term.

GOP voters cast 17.94 percent of their ballots for Nolish, followed by 17.69 percent for first-term incumbent director Michael Yeomans. Joe Muha, also who is seeking a second term, got 16.73 percent of the Republican vote; and newcomer Janet Lukac received 15.25 percent.

North Allegheny

Two incumbents and four candidates seeking elected office for the first time received party nominations to run for North Allegheny School Board in the fall.

Richard McClure, who is completing his first, two-year term on the board was nominated on both the Democrat and Republican tickets. He is seeking a four-year term.

Incumbent Scott Russell, who is seeking a second, four-year term, also was nominated by both major parties.McClure received 13.6 percent of the votes cast by Democrats and Russell got 11.7 percent.

The largest percentage of votes cast by Democrats — 31.23 percent — went to Allyson Minton, followed by David Kreiling who received 18.52 percent.

McClure received the most votes on the Republican ticket with 20.58 percent followed by newcomer Bruce Martindale, who got 17.88 percent.

Andrew Chomos, who also is making his first run for office, followed with 17.78 percent of the GOP votes.

Of the seven candidates who cross-filed in the primary, only North Allegheny High School senior Hayden Stec was eliminated from running in the general election. He got 5.93 percent of the Democratic vote and 4.45 percent of the votes cast by Republicans.

In addition to the two seats McClure and Russell are defending, the two other seats that will be vacated this year are held by school Directors Tara Fisher and Suzanne Filiaggi, who are not seeking reelection.

Pine-Richland

Residents in the Pine-Richland School District voted in contested races for the school board's Region 1 and 3 seats.

In the Region 1 Republican primary, Ryan Colombo's 45.09 percent vote total was enough to defeat incumbent Therese Dawson, who got 34.51 percent of the vote.

Challenger Ben Campbell came in third on the Republican ballot with 20.40 percent of the vote. However, Campbell took the win over Colombo in Region 1's Democratic primary — with 67.33 percent of the vote. Dawson did not run on the Democratic ticket.

In the Republican primary for the school board's Region 3 seat, Steven Stegman beat out challengers Robert Pavlecic and Jagriti Dashora with 60.73 percent of the vote. In the Democratic primary for Region 3, Pavlecic defeated Dashora by a nearly 50-percent margin. Stegman did not seek a nomination on the Democratic ticket.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib. Correspondent Erica Cebzanov contributed to this report.