North Hills

Pine-Richland middle school students go to state history competition

Ashley Murray | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Pine-Richland Middle School students competed in the regional competition at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. Front Row, from left: Samantha Koch, Halle Jacks and Elaina Camino. Back Row, from left: Kristen Donahoe, Victor Williams, Joshua Rembe and Michael Allessi.

On May 13, several Pine Richland Middle School students headed to Carlisle, for the Pennsylvania State History Competition.

Three teams comprised of eight students competed this past March 4 at the regional level at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. The teams earned first through third place in various categories to qualify for states.

“You need to learn history so you don't repeat mistakes people made in past,” said eighth grader Victor Williams, 14, whose team placed third in the group performance category. “We can just as easily do the exact same things people have done in the past. There's no guarantee it won't happen again.”

This year's competition theme was “Taking a Stand in History.”

Williams and his team performed three scenes based on the life of Linus Pauling, an American chemist who advocated for nuclear disarmament.

“We chose Pauling because nuclear weapons are a very important issue in the world today,” Williams said. “For example, we have nuclear North Korea on a warpath testing their weapons that could harm us in the U.S. We were interested in previous attempts to stop the development of nuclear weapons.”

Two other teams placed in the website and documentary categories.

“My favorite part was probably getting together with my group and discussing our research and putting it into the website,” said eighth grader Elaina Camino, 14, whose team placed second at regionals with its website about women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony.

“The coolest thing I found out I think was everything,” Camino said. “I didn't know about her, I just knew her name. Her family was very anti-slavery”

Camino's team used the website-building platform Weebly to create a nearly 10-page site about Anthony's childhood, later life and impact on history.

“If it weren't for Susan, women might not be as advanced as they are today,” said eighth grader and team member Kristen Donahoe, 14. “It's really important to learn how we got to where we are today.”

Fellow teammate eighth grader Emerson Dickson, 14, agrees.

“The theme was ‘Taking a Stand in History,' and so we felt that she took a stand for women's rights,” Dickson said. “She helped contribute to us getting the right to vote and owning property, and we felt that was really important.”

The teams' results at the state competition were not available as of press time.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

