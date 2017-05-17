Pine-Richland school board approves public advertisement of 2017-18 budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pine-Richland School Board has approved the public advertisement of the 2017-18 budget.

Pine and Richland Township residents can view the proposed $84 million budget on the school district's website at www.pinerichland.org., at the district's administration office, and at the Northern Tier Library until the first week of June.

“The budget process for Pine-Richland School District focuses on a multi-year planning approach,” said the district's Director of Finance and Operational Services Dana Kirk.

Kirk said the focus will be on educational opportunities inside and outside the classroom as well as “continued operational efficiency with a capital projects plan that preserves and improves district [and] community assets without incurring additional debt.”

The budget includes $84,065,133 in total expenditures, and $84,065,133 in total revenues, with a projected real estate tax increase of 1.97 percent — and an estimated millage rate of 19.5867.

School board president Jeff Banyas introduced the motion at the May 1 meeting, with director Marc Casciani seconding the motion. Additionally, Dennis Sundo, Greg DiTullio, Virginia Goebel, Peter Lyons and Steven Stegman voted in favor of the public advertisement of the budget. Therese Dawson voted no.

Holly Johnston was not at the meeting.

“Following many years without a tax increase, the district is proposing a modest tax increase for 2017-18,” Kirk said.

The tax increase is meant to address long-term capital goals, she said.

According to the proposed budget document presented at the early May board meeting, the district is planning a $26.6 million investment in technology, building systems and other facility improvements, and athletics, over the next decade.

The finance committee met on May 15 to discuss details. Final approval of the 2017-18 school year budget is expected on June 5.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributer.