Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

New restrooms open in Richland Township Community Park

Ashley Murray | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Workers put the finishing touches on the new public restrooms in Richland Township Community Park, which is now open to the public.
Submitted
The new public restrooms in Richland Township Community Park are open.

Updated 2 hours ago

Newly constructed restrooms are open at the Richland Township Community Park.

The 676-square-foot restrooms are located in the family recreation area of the park, the site of a recently constructed picnic pavilion. The area is mainly used for family and group picnics as well as movies in the park.

“That's a whole new area up there,” said Melissa Williams, Richland Township Parks and Recreation coordinator. “So there were never any restrooms before. If someone has a picnic up there now, there will be restrooms instead of Porta-Johns.”

Williams said the township built the pavilion within the last few years.

J.M. Clark Construction — whose bid for the job was $116,000 — built the structure.

Williams said the women's restroom has two stalls, and the men's one stall and two urinals.

Richland Township Manager Dean Bastianini said the restrooms “improve the usefulness of the area.”

“We extended public water and sewer lines previously in anticipating building the restrooms,” Bastianini said. “We had budgeted it into our capital budget for 2017, and we were able to do it. We think it's a nice complement.”

Restrooms had previously been built at the park barn, the baseball and softball fields, and the football and lacrosse area. The dek hockey rink and soccer field areas still rely on portable toilets.

“But we're hopeful of adding permanent restrooms there in the future as well,” Bastianini said.

Another addition Bastianini said the township hopes to the add to the park: an aquatic feature for kids ages 4 to 8. The township has applied for a grant to build the “splash pad.”

“It's not the final [thing] that we have planned for improvements in the family recreation area, it's just the latest step,” Bastianini said.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.