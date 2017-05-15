New restrooms open in Richland Township Community Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Newly constructed restrooms are open at the Richland Township Community Park.

The 676-square-foot restrooms are located in the family recreation area of the park, the site of a recently constructed picnic pavilion. The area is mainly used for family and group picnics as well as movies in the park.

“That's a whole new area up there,” said Melissa Williams, Richland Township Parks and Recreation coordinator. “So there were never any restrooms before. If someone has a picnic up there now, there will be restrooms instead of Porta-Johns.”

Williams said the township built the pavilion within the last few years.

J.M. Clark Construction — whose bid for the job was $116,000 — built the structure.

Williams said the women's restroom has two stalls, and the men's one stall and two urinals.

Richland Township Manager Dean Bastianini said the restrooms “improve the usefulness of the area.”

“We extended public water and sewer lines previously in anticipating building the restrooms,” Bastianini said. “We had budgeted it into our capital budget for 2017, and we were able to do it. We think it's a nice complement.”

Restrooms had previously been built at the park barn, the baseball and softball fields, and the football and lacrosse area. The dek hockey rink and soccer field areas still rely on portable toilets.

“But we're hopeful of adding permanent restrooms there in the future as well,” Bastianini said.

Another addition Bastianini said the township hopes to the add to the park: an aquatic feature for kids ages 4 to 8. The township has applied for a grant to build the “splash pad.”

“It's not the final [thing] that we have planned for improvements in the family recreation area, it's just the latest step,” Bastianini said.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.