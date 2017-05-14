69 vehicles stopped by DUI Task Force in North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills DUI Task Force conducted a roving DUI patrol in the jurisdictions of three Pennsylvania townships this weekend.

On Saturday, the task force made 69 vehicles stops for various vehicle code violations in West Deer, Indiana and O'Hara Townships, according to a release.

The task force is comprised of officers from the police departments of Etna, Indiana, Northern Regional, O'Hara, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, West View and McCandless.

According to the release, four individuals were administered a field sobriety test. Of those tested, two were arrested for DUI.

The release also said one arrest was made for a “small amount of marijuana,” and the task force issued 65 written warnings for various traffic and equipment violations.

In 17 years for the North Hills DUI Task Force, 204 checkpoints/roving patrols have been conducted, the release said.

There have been 1,966 individuals tested for DUI, and of those tested, 885 have been arrested.

