North Hills

Senior Prom 2017 at North Hills High School

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Caitlin McClune and Tyler Morris stop for a photo before North Hills High School's Promenade on May 13, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jess Bowen and Andrew Paulauskas pose for photos as they showed up for North Hils High School's Promenade before heading to Heinz Field for the prom on May 13, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Luke Chutko, Anna Treser, Maddie Posterivo and Jarod Rozanski arrived in style at North Hills High School on May 13, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Olivia Helterbran and Nate Zimmerman make their way across the stage during North Hills High School's Promenade on May 13, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Anton Sarazen and Megan Kleinsmith make their way to North Hills High School's Promenade on May 13, 2017.

The North Hills High School Class of 2017 Senior Prom was held on Saturday, May 13, at Heinz Field. Prior to the event, the school district welcomed the return of the Prom Promenade, which took place at the high school auditorium.

