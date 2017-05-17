Turzai gearing up to challenge Wolf in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is making his first big pitch for support from the Republican faithful to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018 and said he hopes to make a formal announcement of his candidacy in the coming months.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, The Bradford Woods lawmaker informed state Republican Party committee members he is seriously considering a run, and he detailed his accomplishments in the House and as a fundraiser helping other Republican candidates around Pennsylvania. He also appeared to take aim at competitors for the GOP nomination, without naming them.

“Unlike others, I have been carrying the Republican agenda for more than a decade,” Turzai wrote. “I don't need focus groups to tell me where my principles are. And I'm not trying to buy this election with my own money. I have a history of winning, not just elections, but important policy battles.”

He wrote in the four-page letter that he hopes to make a formal announcement in the summer or early fall.

Wolf is running for a second four-year term in next year's election and so far has no announced opponent for the party's nomination.

Two GOP candidates are already in the mix for the Republican Party's nomination.

They include state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County and political newcomer Paul Mango, a longtime former health care systems consultant from Pine Township.

Turzai did not say in the letter whether he will resign as speaker before he runs or whether he will remain speaker during a campaign for governor. He would be free to raise campaign donations into his existing campaign account in the coming months and then transfer it later into a gubernatorial campaign account.

Turzai, a lawyer and former prosecutor in Allegheny County, was first elected to the House in 2001. He became the GOP floor leader in 2011 and speaker in 2015. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1998, aborted a run for lieutenant governor in 2006 and flirted with another run for Congress in 2012.

Wagner, who built two municipal waste-hauling companies and currently owns the $65 million Penn Waste operation, reported loaning his campaign $4 million.

Mango, who has never held or run for public office, has hired veteran campaign staff and has toured the state to meet with GOP activists.