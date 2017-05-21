Hotel added to mix at McCandless Crossing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new 109-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel has opened at the McCandless Crossing shopping and residential complex in McCandless.

The six-story building features flexible work spaces, an outdoor patio, a fitness center, free WiFi and a full-service business center.

The new hotel is owned by McCandless Crossing's developer AdVenture Development LLC, which is based in Selma, N.C. The hotel is being managed by Prospera Hospitality of Pittsburgh.

“McCandless Crossing is a mecca for shopping and dining north of the city,” said Todd Pifer, the hotel's general manager. “We're really thrilled to be in the heart of this booming business district and to have the opportunity to partner with our neighboring businesses and institutions.”

Early bird special

Chick-fil-A will mark the grand opening of a new restaurant on McKnight Road in Ross by holding a drawing for a year's worth of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries for the first 100 customers.

The popular “First 100 Campout” launches at 5:30 a.m. on May 31 at the new store at 7451 McKnight Road.

For details on how to participate in the giveaway see: http://bit.ly/2qVWjBq.

Numbers game

An international company that focuses on helping children succeed at math has opened an outlet in the McCandless Crossing shopping center.

Mathnasium Learning Center, which has more than 700 franchises worldwide, is located along St. Simon Way. The center also offers SAT/ACT prep assistance. For more details, see: at mathnasium.com/mccandless.

Something to smile about

Aspen Dental in Ross is offering free dental care for veterans on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, as part of the company's “Healthy Mouth Movement.”

This is the fourth year the company has participated in the program to assist the more than 1.2 million veterans nationwide who do not have health insurance. Since its inception, the 400 Aspen Dental locations nationwide that participated in the program have provided $7.6 million in free dental care to some 12,000 patients.

Local veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM to schedule an appointment, which will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Keys to success

A national locksmith company that utilizes technology to store and retrieve information to make copies of home and vehicle keys in 30 seconds or less now has a kiosk in the Kmart store in West View.

The KeyMe kiosks can reproduced hundreds of key types and allow customers to store digital copies of their keys that can be retrieved at no additional cost. Information about the keys can be stored and retrieved at a kiosk or via a free smartphone app.

KeyMe also offers custom designed keys adorned with movie characters, sports team logos and other art.

Customers can get keys for about 85 percent of all automobiles and trucks on the market, including modern “fob” and transponder keys, for less than half the cost of obtaining a duplicate from an automotive dealership, according to company officials.

The company plans to place key kiosks in eight other locations in western Pennsylvania.

The Kmart store in West View is located at 996 West View Park Drive.

For more information, see: key.me.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.