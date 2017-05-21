Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Hotel added to mix at McCandless Crossing
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A new 109-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel has opened at the McCandless Crossing shopping and residential complex in McCandless.

The six-story building features flexible work spaces, an outdoor patio, a fitness center, free WiFi and a full-service business center.

The new hotel is owned by McCandless Crossing's developer AdVenture Development LLC, which is based in Selma, N.C. The hotel is being managed by Prospera Hospitality of Pittsburgh.

“McCandless Crossing is a mecca for shopping and dining north of the city,” said Todd Pifer, the hotel's general manager. “We're really thrilled to be in the heart of this booming business district and to have the opportunity to partner with our neighboring businesses and institutions.”

Early bird special

Chick-fil-A will mark the grand opening of a new restaurant on McKnight Road in Ross by holding a drawing for a year's worth of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries for the first 100 customers.

The popular “First 100 Campout” launches at 5:30 a.m. on May 31 at the new store at 7451 McKnight Road.

For details on how to participate in the giveaway see: http://bit.ly/2qVWjBq.

Numbers game

An international company that focuses on helping children succeed at math has opened an outlet in the McCandless Crossing shopping center.

Mathnasium Learning Center, which has more than 700 franchises worldwide, is located along St. Simon Way. The center also offers SAT/ACT prep assistance. For more details, see: at mathnasium.com/mccandless.

Something to smile about

Aspen Dental in Ross is offering free dental care for veterans on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, as part of the company's “Healthy Mouth Movement.”

This is the fourth year the company has participated in the program to assist the more than 1.2 million veterans nationwide who do not have health insurance. Since its inception, the 400 Aspen Dental locations nationwide that participated in the program have provided $7.6 million in free dental care to some 12,000 patients.

Local veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM to schedule an appointment, which will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Keys to success

A national locksmith company that utilizes technology to store and retrieve information to make copies of home and vehicle keys in 30 seconds or less now has a kiosk in the Kmart store in West View.

The KeyMe kiosks can reproduced hundreds of key types and allow customers to store digital copies of their keys that can be retrieved at no additional cost. Information about the keys can be stored and retrieved at a kiosk or via a free smartphone app.

KeyMe also offers custom designed keys adorned with movie characters, sports team logos and other art.

Customers can get keys for about 85 percent of all automobiles and trucks on the market, including modern “fob” and transponder keys, for less than half the cost of obtaining a duplicate from an automotive dealership, according to company officials.

The company plans to place key kiosks in eight other locations in western Pennsylvania.

The Kmart store in West View is located at 996 West View Park Drive.

For more information, see: key.me.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.