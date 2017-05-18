North Hills gets two nominations in Gene Kelly Awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills High School's spring musical production of “Me and My Girl” has garnered two nominations in the 27th annual Gene Kelly Awards The Gene Kelly Awards.

Senior Will Huffmyer, 18, who played the leading role of Bill Snibson, was nominated in the Best Actor category. The 22-member ensemble that performed 17 songs for the musical was nominated in the Best All Student Orchestra category.

The Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera's Gene Kelly Awards ceremony will be held on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center, Downtown.

Huffmyer will be competing for a chance to represent the CLO and the awards program at the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City on June 26.

The show “Me and My Girl” made its debut in London in 1937 and was revived on Broadway in 1986 for a three-year run. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won three — Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Choreography.

“North Hills is fortunate to have a robust fine arts program,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick J. Mannarino. “Each year our director Glen Richey and his staff continue to showcase the wonderful talents of our students. We are honored and delighted that they have been recognized for their hard work on this year's production of ‘Me and My Girl.'”

Twenty-seven Allegheny County high schools competed in this year's Gene Kelly Awards. Nominees were judged by a panel comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals and performers.

The Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical were launched in 1991 to recognize and encourage student achievement and to focus the attention of the community and school districts on the importance of musical theater and arts education.

The awards are named for Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, who is best known for his films “Singin' in the Rain,” “An American in Paris” and “Anchors Aweigh.” Kelly, who died in 1996, was a dancer, actor, singer, director, producer and choreographer.