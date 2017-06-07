Eden Hall, Wexford Elementary earn the Healthy Schools PA Recognition award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at Pine-Richland School District's Wexford and Eden Hall Upper Elementary schools can access a garden, practice recycling, and learn about wellness — and both schools recently won an award for it.

The Pittsburgh-based Women for a Healthy Environment (WHE) recently presented them with the Healthy Schools PA Recognition award.

“They're doing extremely proactive and really great work,” said Chelsea Holmes, the organization's director of community education. “Their students are involved. For them it's a team effort.”

Each year WHE sends a report card-style checklist to every school in the 10-county Southwestern Pennsylvania region. Eden Hall and Wexford received high honors for completing between 30 and 75 tasks on the list.

Criteria include posting anti-idling signs for school buses, establishing recycling and composting, reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides, testing for radon, offering healthy vending machine options and more.

“One of our biggest accomplishments this year was to install a school garden in our courtyard,” said Kristi Wees, a second-grade parent at Wexford and chair of the school's Wellness Committee. “We're working with some of the teachers to integrate the garden and wellness topics in the classroom.”

Wees said they timed the planting so students can see vegetables before their last day of school and when they return at summer's end.

“They've already planted radishes from seed, and they just picked them (May 24),” Wees said.

She's hoping the tomatoes will be ready in late August.

Wees said she's very proud of the school's efforts toward sustainability and health.

“Last year we had about 30 boxes checked off [the WHE's list], and this year we had 60,” Wees said.

Wexford Elementary also placed new recycling bins in each classroom.

At Eden Hall, students are working on a special sustainability initiative “in addition to all of things our building does as far as healthy and green schools go,” said Jennifer Kopach, gifted education teacher.

Kopach's fifth-graders brainstormed nearly a dozen school-wide strategies for waste reduction and healthy eating, including a seed drive and sustainable cooking classes.

Wees hopes that the awards will help sustainable practices and wellness spread through the entire district.

“Wellness is a really broad topic, from nutritional aspects to physical aspects to even mental health,” Wees said. “We're really trying to integrate it throughout the schools for students, as well as teachers.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.