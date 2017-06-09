Rules for marijuana businesses survive legal review

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross Township's efforts to create rules for medical marijuana businesses that are stricter than state law have received the go-ahead after a review by Allegheny County's legal department.

In anticipation of receiving applications for marijuana-related businesses, Ross commissioners unanimously approved regulations in March that only allows dispensaries in the commercial zoning district that covers the McKnight Road corridor, portions of Nelson Run Road and Perry Highway, and a few other locations.

The ordinance also limits growing and processing operations to the eight industrial zoning districts scattered around the township and requires that they have at least 10,000 square feet of property.

The medical marijuana program signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in April 2016 prohibits marijuana dispensaries from, among other things, operating within 1,000 feet of the property line of a public, private or parochial school or a day-care center.

But concerns about dispensaries sprouting up around Ross in places officials consider inappropriate prompted Ross commissioners to add churches and parks to the 1,000 feet list.

The board also debated adding homes to that list but dropped the idea after determining that it is likely it would not survive a court challenge.

“We felt having homes on the list would be too restrictive,” said Commissioner Steve Korbel. “But I think adding churches and parks is legal because it still leaves plenty of places for these businesses to operate.”

Municipalities can legally limit businesses to specific zoning districts, restrict hours of operation and require they meet any number of conditions, Korbel said, but the rules cannot be so restrictive that they prevent a business from being able to operate.

The law that created the medical marijuana program contains a provision in which the state may grant a waiver for the 1,000-foot rule “if it is shown by clear and convincing evidence that the waiver or amendment is necessary to provide patients with adequate access to medical marijuana.”

Commissioner Dan DeMarco blasted state lawmakers for failing to place tighter controls on dispensaries and processing facilities.

“There should be restrictions when it comes to places of worship and residences,” DeMarco said. “The legislature screwed up. They're clueless.”

The only formal application for a dispensary Ross has received is for the site of the former Boston Market restaurant in the 4800 block of McKnight Road.

Korbel cautioned that even though Ross has received an application “it doesn't mean it's coming.”

“The applicant actually has to receive a license from the state,” he said. “There are many hoops and hurdles that must be addressed.”

And even if approved, the site would not sell the plant form of marijuana.

Under the state law, dispensaries can only sell topical creams, tinctures, drops, sprays and pills derived from marijuana or oils for vaporization.

Pennsylvania plans to issue 27 dispensary permits during the first phase of the program's rollout.

The state is requiring dispensary operators to pay a nonrefundable $5,000 application fee; a $30,000 permit fee that will be refunded if the is not granted; and proof of $150,000 in capital.

Growers have to pay a $10,000 nonrefundable application fee; a $200,000 permit fee that will be refunded if the permit is not granted; and proof of $2 million in capital.

The medical marijuana program allows patients to apply for state-issued medical marijuana cards if a physician certifies that they suffer from one of 17 medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

The state health department is regulating the medical marijuana program signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in April 2016. Residents with a qualified medical condition will be able to get marijuana in the form of a pill, ointment or various liquids. Dry leaf marijuana will not be sold.

