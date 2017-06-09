Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Public works officials show off their chops in Ross

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
A Ross paver lays down asphalt during an equipment show on June 8, 2017 at Ross Public Works.
An asphalt mix and paving demonstration was done during an equipment show on June 8, 2017 at Ross Public Works.
Members of West View EMS conduct a mock trench rescue on June 8, 2017 at Ross Public Works.
Steve Kline, of West Wiew EMS, conducts a trench rescue on June 8, 2017 at Ross Public Works.
Vendors showed up for an equipment show on June 8, 2017 at Ross Public Works.
Members of West View EMS conduct a mock trench rescue on June 8, 2017 at Ross Public Works.

If a whiff of freshly paved asphalt or the sight of the latest in public safety gear gives you a thrill, then Ross Township's new public works facility was the place to be on June 8.

The 30,000-square-foot building along Cemetery Lane was the site of this year's Equipment Show sponsored by the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Scores of public works officials from municipalities around the region were on hand to view the new trucks, equipment and materials available from nearly three dozen manufacturers and suppliers.

The day-long program also included demonstrations on trench safety by members of Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services, road paving and patching and a program on the state's “one call” system used to determine where underground utility lines are located before construction and repair projects begin.

The featured seminar was conducted by Russell Standard Corp. biologist Corinne Chalovich, who outlined the newest pavement preservation solutions approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“We were pretty excited when we were approached about having the show in Ross this year,” said Mike Funk, the township's public works director. “One of the reasons the association asked to have it here is that we have one of the only facilities in the area that's large enough for all the exhibits and equipment to be displayed indoors, which is really great if its raining.”

