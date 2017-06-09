North Hills School Board approves 2017-18 budget, includes tax bump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School Board has raised property taxes for the third consecutive year after approving a nearly $79.2 million budget for 2017-18.

The spending plan — approved unanimously on June 8, was balanced with nearly $1.3 million set aside to cover a mandated 18.5-percent increase in the district's payment to the state-run teacher pension fund.

The 0.20 mill increase — a hike of 1.1 percent over this year — brings the property tax rate to 18 mills. That will add $27 to the yearly tax bill for the owner of a property valued at $135,700, the district median.

Despite the sharp increase in its pension obligation, the district earmarked money to bolster curriculum and improve technology for teachers and students.

The budget includes:

• $216,192 for new curriculum materials for elementary science, secondary English and secondary business, computers and information technology courses.

• $198,000 worth of desktop computers for elementary teachers.

• $115,000 to add Wi-Fi access points and upgrade the Wi-Fi infrastructure in all elementary buildings.

• $89,576 for 12 laptop computer carts with 336 laptops across four elementary buildings.

• $32,894 for an elementary computer literacy curriculum that will include keyboarding, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, digital citizenship and computer coding.

The budget also funds four staff positions to address enrollment increases — elementary music, physical education and special education and a district-wide school nurse.

Even with the increase in taxes, North Hills has the sixth lowest millage rate among Allegheny County's 41 suburban school districts and the lowest rate of the county's nine northern districts.

In other business, the board Thursday ratified a five-year contract with 42 food service employees represented by the Service Employees International Union.

The contract calls for a an average salary increase of 2.36 percent in the first year, 1.98 percent the second year, 1.94 percent the third year, 1.9 percent the fourth year and 1.87 percent in final year of the agreement, which runs through June 2022.