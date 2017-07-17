Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

NA senior earns perfect score on ACT

Laurie Rees | Monday, July 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tess Christensen

In June, Tess Christensen of Marshall Township took the ACT college board exam for the first time and two weeks later, discovered she scored a perfect 36.

“I was very surprised and happy,” she said.

Less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT garner a perfect score. The test measures a student's knowledge of English, mathematics, reading and science.

“I was happy for her, and not too surprised,” said her mother, Ruth. “She's pretty good at doing those kinds of tests.”

Earlier in the school year, Christensen, 16, scored a perfect 1530 on her PSAT, the Preliminary SAT college board exam.

She attributes her successful test scores to a simple routine.

“I got eight hours of sleep the night before the test and ate a bowl of Cheerios in the morning,” she said.

She admits her expectations of doing well on the ACT were not high. Following her perfect PSAT score in October, she took the SAT in January. It did not go as well – she earned a 1560. A perfect SAT score is 1600.

“(Going into the SAT), I felt confident,” she said. “But I was disappointed when I got my score back. That's why I didn't get my hopes up for the ACT.”

Despite her disappointment, her 1560 put her in the top one percent of SAT test-takers.

Christensen prepared for the ACT by reviewing some practice questions on the website the night before the test.

She said the biggest challenge of the three-hour exam was the 40-question science section within the allotted 35 minutes.

“They give you data and you have to find things out from the data. It's like digging for buried treasure with a time limit,” she said.

Christensen is still deciding what on what colleges to pursue and what major to declare.

“I still don't know yet. My problem is that I can't narrow it down,” she said. “I picture my life as a prolific author, a political science professor, an ecologist. I guess that's what college is for — to figure it out.”

Her GPA is 4.4 as she enters her senior year at North Allegheny this fall.

And she plans to participate in her favorite extracurricular activities. Those include serving as secretary of the school's Key Club, participating in Student Council and the Junior Classical League, singing in the NA Honors Chamber Choir and the Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; competing on the school's cross-country and track teams; participating in the Gifted Opportunities for Advanced Learning (GOAL) program; and volunteering at a local horse camp.

“Tess thrives on being a busy kid,” said Ruth Christensen. “It's hard for me not to be boastful, but I don't want her to think she's better than anyone else.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.