Pine-Richland senior organizes adaptive bike camp

Paul Ortiz was all smiles as he pedaled through the parking lot outside the gym at Pine-Richland High School on July 19.

Volunteers Steve Evans, 62, of Bethel Park, and Pine-Richland student Charlie Gaffey, 17, were also smiling, at least when they weren't trying to catch their breath from running alongside Ortiz as he rode faster and faster on the bicycle.

Ortiz, 14, of O'Hara Township, was one of 29 individuals with special needs at the high school last week for a bike camp organized and hosted by Pine-Richland senior Rhys Rocher and run by iCan Shine, a non-profit that conducts more than 100 such camps in 32 states and four Canadian provinces each year.

This is the second summer Rocher has hosted the camp. He'd worked with children with special needs through his church and other places in the past, he said, and found out about the camps from his sister's college roommate. He was moved to get involved after watching a video on the iCan Shine website.

“It was so inspiring and so emotional, it was like, ‘I have to help out,'” he said.

The camp provides a number of different bikes to help the campers learn how to ride. Most of the campers will start in the gym on custom-made bicycles that feature a rolling pin-type mechanism instead of a back wheel. The roller helps to keep the bike stable while campers get the feel of peddling, balance and turning. As they get more comfortable, the staff can switch out the rollers to versions that get progressively fatter in the middle, creating a little more instability and forcing the campers to use their balance a little more but still without the fear of falling over.

From there, campers can partner with volunteers on tandem bikes and, eventually, move outside to pedal their own two-wheel bikes. Those bikes have a handle on the back and volunteers will run alongside them ready to provide assistance if needed.

“Confidence is the biggest thing at this camp,” Rocher said. “I know they can do it. They just have to believe and go for it.”

The camp is open to children and adults beginning at age 8 and up. The oldest camper at Pine-Richland this week was 22. Each camper had two volunteers, and they ran four sessions per day.

Ortiz attended the camp last year but missed the last day. His mother, Gigi Ortiz, said he really loved it.

“I thought it was good for him in the first camp,” she said. “He's doing really well this year. I'm really happy. And he's having so much fun.”

To see the campers start to get it and have fun is the best part of camp, Rocher said.

“Everyone comes in a little nervous and shy the first day, then the next day they start saying hi and high-fiving,” he said. “Then they get it, and it's just incredible for everyone — the volunteers, the parents, and me — to see that.”

Rocher isn't sure if he'll be able to continue organizing the camp after he goes to college because of the meetings and in-person involvement required. He hopes that if he's unable to do it, someone else will take the reins.

“That would be amazing,” he said. “I'll give them all my contacts, and if people knew all the connections I had they might be more willing to do it.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.